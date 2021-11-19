Ex-Corinthians appear as most expensive free players on the market in Spanish newspaper list

The 2022 transfer window hasn’t started yet, but free names on the market are already being released. In the list of the most expensive players available, old acquaintances from the Corinthians fans appear well evaluated – see below.

Corinthians brought in six players in the last period of negotiations and, for next year, Fiel expects to see another athlete hired. Duilio has already spoken openly about the desire to bring Paulinho to the cast and, in fact, the idol is the first on the list published by the daily Sport, in Spain.

Rated in BRL 31 million (5 million euros), Paulinho terminated his contract with Al-Ahli in September. According to the my helm, the player already has a verbal agreement for the year 2022. His arrival would even make the Parque São Jorge club add ten defensive midfielders under contract.

The second athlete on the list is Ángel Romero, a player who marked Timão’s recent years and achievements. The attacker, according to the newspaper, has the same market value as Paulinho, BRL 31 million. Below him comes his brother, Óscar Romero, rated at R$22 million. In August the twins terminated with San Lorenzo and, in the same month, the my helm found that Corinthians had not made any offer for the Paraguayan.

The list also includes Brazilian names, such as defensive midfielders Petros and Fernando and defender Sidnei, which has a value quoted at R$12.6 million, R$18 million and R$12.6 million, respectively. Grenier, Loris Benito, Gastón Ramírez, Eliaquim Mangala, Jack Wilshere, Ben Arfa and Nabil Bentaleb complete the ranking.

See list and values

Paulinho – BRL 31 million Angel Romero – R$31 million Óscar Romero – R$22 million Grenier – BRL 18 million Fernando – BRL 18 million Loris Benito – BRL 15.7 million Gastón Ramírez – R$15.7 million Eliaquim Mangala – R$ 12.6 million Jack Wilshere – BRL 12.6 million Ben Arfa – BRL 12.6 million Petros – BRL 12.6 million Sydney – BRL 12.6 million Nabil Bentaleb – BRL 11.3 million

