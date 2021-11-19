Ex-lover appears to end fake Renato’s life · TV News

A lover of Renato’s (Cauã Reymond) past, Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) will upset Christian (Cauã Reymond) with a thorny secret in Um Lugar ao Sol. and that the child wants to meet the father.

The new character will appear in the plot of Lícia Manzo next Tuesday (23). In search of Renato, she will be on duty when he leaves his work. Christian will greet her, unaware that the stranger had an affair with her dead twin brother.

“I’m sorry I came unannounced. I heard you’re working here,” Maria Fernanda will begin, embarrassed. She will soon explain the reason for the visit and tell her that she had a rich man’s son.

After that week we spent in Paris, when you went back to London, to Barbara [Alinne Moraes], I… A month later, more or less… I took the test… And found out I was pregnant.

Christian will try to get out of the situation, but the ex-lover will explain that the boy is asking for his father and will insist on an approach between the two. “Luc is four years old and he keeps asking me about his father. It’s not right with him. His father exists and it’s you,” she reveals, stunned.

The character played by Cauã Reymond will be in shock with the situation and argue that he needs some time to tell Barbara everything. Before, the dondoca will have lost her child in childbirth and her mental health will be shaken.

Maria Fernanda, however, will not settle down. After a few days, the ex-lover will go to Barbara’s house and start a friendly conversation. Luckily, Christian will arrive at the mansion in time to see the woman talk to Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​who has a small son.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

