Ex of Russian tycoon found dead and secret service must investigate

Ex-wife of Russian tycoon Igor Izmestiev, sentenced to life in prison for organizing murders, Ukrainian filmmaker Irina Izmestieva, 52, was found dead on the sofa of her London apartment, valued at 10 million pounds sterling (about R$75 million at current prices).

It was the woman’s friends who found her lifeless last Friday (12). The English capital’s Ambulance Service confirmed to the Daily Mail tabloid that it went to the address with an ambulance and two doctors, but that “unfortunately one person died on the spot”. So far, a probable cause of death for the filmmaker, known by the name of Irina Ford, has not been disclosed.

Mother of two daughters, she migrated to the UK in 2007 and soon entered British high society, having already participated in events alongside Prince Harry. In the same year that she moved to the English capital, her ex-husband, who previously served as a senator in Russia, was arrested by agents of the Security Service of her native country. In 2010, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Igor Izmestiev was a senator in Russia from 2001 to 2006, he was linked to the oil sector and was sentenced to life in prison for murders in 2010 Image: Reproduction / Twitter

About four years ago, an activist in Russia even asked President Vladimir Putin directly to pardon the convicted former tycoon. He would have agreed, but to this day he has not put the promise into practice.

According to the Daily Mail, this scenario prompted calls for MI5, the British intelligence service, to investigate Irina’s death. The tabloid also recalled other killings and attacks against Russians in the UK in recent years.

“I very much hope that the UK Special Services will investigate this case adequately and thoroughly and perhaps one day we will know what happened. […] In recent years, Irina Izmestieva has actively participated in a property dispute that I have no right to disclose. In another turn of the dispute, she was found dead,” lamented Russian exile Evgeny Chichvarkin in an interview with international media.

Also according to the Mirror, the unexpected death caused surprise to those who knew Irina, who had an audiovisual production company in London. There are suspicions of poisoning and reports that she felt sick for a few days before she died, as Miranda Mirianishvili, 49, who is acquainted with the filmmaker, wrote on social media: “She was coughing, they said. Taking antibiotics and not herself felt good a few days ago. It wasn’t covid,” he said.