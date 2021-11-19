Exam points to tendonitis in Bruno Henrique’s left knee, from Flamengo

Scorer of the winning goal over Corinthians, Bruno Henrique had tendonitis, but no knee injury (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flemish)

It didn’t go from a scare to Flamengo’s fans. An examination carried out this Thursday afternoon did not indicate injury to the left knee of striker Bruno Henrique, just a tendonitis that has already started to be treated by the medical department of the Rio club.

With this, the athlete should be spared from the next Flamengo games in the Brazilian Championship (Inter and Grmio) to be in full condition for the final of the Copa Libertadores, on the 27th, against Palmeiras, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“Athlete Bruno Henrique underwent an exam, which found tendinopathy in the patellar tendon on his left knee. He started treatment”, informed the Gvea club through social networks.

Scorer of the goal in Flamengo’s victory over Corinthians, 49 minutes into the final stage, on Wednesday, Bruno Henrique almost left the field because of the pain.

In addition to Bruno Henrique, coach Renato Gacho is also concerned about Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta and Pedro, all undergoing treatment. The goalkeeper should be the only one on the field against Inter, on Saturday, at Beira-Rio, after a period of strength for muscle strengthening.

Rodrigo Caio (left calf edema), Arrascaeta (thigh muscle recovery) and Pedro (knee arthroscopy) are fighting against time to be in the Libertadores final. The Uruguayan is the one with the most chance of taking the field before the South American decision.