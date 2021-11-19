Excessive government optimism makes the Budget rely on unrealistic numbers – 11/18/2021

It is customary for governments to release projections for economic indicators that are more optimistic than the average of specialists dedicated to the same monitoring. But the SPE (Economic Policy Secretariat), of the Ministry of Economy, went beyond the standard, in the elaboration of the MacroFiscal Bulletin, published this Wednesday (17th).

Official forecasts for the behavior of the economy at the end of 2021 and especially in 2022 are much more optimistic than projections for the same indicators made outside the government. In addition to the cool picture of the forecast average, unrealistic projections end up distorting the parameters by which the Public Budget for the following year should be guided. In a word, excessive optimism in the calculations makes the Budget lose, in practice, its ability to guide fiscal policy.

For the variation of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in 2021, the government forecasts an expansion of 5.1%, while outside the government the estimates range from 4.9% to 4.5%. Towards the end of the year, when the projections are in the final stretch of adjustments, the difference doesn’t even seem that big.

The divergence is evident in the estimates for 2022. The SPE forecasts growth of 2.1% next year, far from the 0.93% of the median of the Focus Bulletin, which organizes projections of a hundred economists in the financial market, and for years -light away from the 0.5% retraction that prestigious banks and consultancies are converging on.

It was no different in official inflation projections. For 2021, the SPE increased from 7.9% in September to 9.7% in November. In the projection for 2022, the government revised its forecast from 3.75% to 4.7%. It was closer to private estimates, but still with less bad numbers.

Forecasts for inflation, measured by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), in the market, for 2021, reach double digits, currently standing at around 10%. For 2022, no one is predicting less than 5%.

The new official parameters, which will be used as a basis for Budget discussions in Congress, if they are not later confirmed, would require restrictions and other maneuvers to adjust expenditures and revenues throughout 2022. This is because the growth in activity impacts revenues while inflation affects expenditure and revenue.

If growth is lower than predicted in the budget piece, public revenues will tend to shrink, even though they may be fattened, to some extent, by higher inflation. As for primary expenses, these increase in the direction of inflation, as it is inflation that corrects a series of them, starting with the most important, INSS retirements and pensions.

To support its projections for 2022, the SPE locates positive evolution in the labor market, although with an emphasis on informal employment, and also counts on “high volume of private investments”, giving as an example the possible investments in sanitation. It also talks about “fiscal consolidation”, something at least strange given the questioning and fiscal turmoil caused by the processing of the PEC of the Precatório and President Jair Bolsonaro’s pressure for spending.

If, however, the decline in activity is of the magnitude predicted by private sector analysts, it is difficult to believe in an increase in investments. After all, the interest rates needed to contain inflation will have to be high at a point where they would also inhibit investments.

In the November MacroFiscal Bulletin, the SPE dedicated a parallel space to describe an economic exercise, with econometric airs, with which it intended to prove that the Brazilian press, unlike the international one, negatively portrayed the Bolsonaro government’s efforts to confront the pandemic.

“In spite of [o governo Bolsonaro] present high levels of fiscal transparency and signal the preservation of fiscal rules in the post-pandemic period, the feelings generated in the national and international press were opposite, contradicting what was observed in relation to other countries and the historical behavior of the Brazilian media”, he concludes the exercise