Extra burns stock to close down activities in Curitiba

Expected to end their activities by the end of the year, the two units of the Extra hypermarket in Curitiba are selling off their inventories. In both the Alto da XV and Água Verde stores, patrons find signs informing them about closing and promotions “while supplies last”. Products such as electronics and bicycles have a discount of up to R$ 200.

In a press release, Grupo Pão de Açúcar, owner of the Extra Hiper brand, informed that “the Extra Hiper units in question are already being sold off with discounts in the electro, bazaar and textile categories” and that “all the assortment will be gradually liquidated until December 2021”. As promotions can generate high demand, the group recommends that customers plan to visit stores.

The end of activities results from the end of the Extra Hiper banner, announced in October after the sale of 71 of the 103 Extra hypermarkets to the Assaí cash and carry chain for R$5.2 billion. The groups have not yet disclosed which stores are part of the agreement, which should only be made official in December. Of the units not involved in the business, 28 will be transformed into Pão de Açúcar and Mercado Extra and four will be closed permanently. The fate of Curitiba’s stores is still uncertain.