The Extra hypermarket chain announced the closing of several stores across the country, including those in Curitiba. The two points in the Alto da XV and Água Verde neighborhoods will end their activities at the end of the year and are selling off stock with discounts of up to 50% on the electro, bazaar and textile lines.

Disclosure

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, responsible for Extra, sold 71 commercial outlets in Brazil to Assaí Atacadista. The transaction involves an estimated value of R$5.2 billion, which will be paid in installments until January 2024. Both Grupo Pão de Açúcar and Assaí are companies under common control of the French group Casino.

Through a note sent to Band B, GPA informed that with the closure of the Extra hypermarket format announced in October, the network started a large stock-out focusing on the Electro, Bazaar and Textile categories. The settlement already takes place nationwide, in all of the more than 100 units in the network, with opportunities for up to 50% discount.

The items are being gradually liquidated until the units are completely demobilized. For this reason, GPA emphasizes that it is important that customers plan to visit stores and identify the products that are available.

Until November 23 or while stocks last, customers will be able to find the entire electro category (above R$500) in up to 30 times and all bicycles and tires in 24 times, with discounts.

Gardening accessories, stationery, tools in general, automotive accessories and adult and children’s fashion are also available at up to 40% below the price.

The Extra brand informs that it continues to serve its customers nationwide through more than 300 points of sale in the Mercado Extra and Mini Extra networks, in addition to e-commerce and applications.