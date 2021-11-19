Fábio sees Luxemburg crucial for 2022 and asks Cruzeiro to sacrifice for a strong team since January | cruise

Although they need to score to avoid any suffering in the last two rounds of Serie B, Cruzeiro has already started planning for 2022. Thinking about it, it even renewed with Fábio, who should exceed the thousand matches for the club. Now, he is trying to settle Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s contract extension, which the captain considers crucial for next year.

To justify the importance of Luxemburgo for Cruzeiro, Fábio cited the coach’s experience, a multi-national elite champion. According to him, Vanderlei will be important to deal with the pressure that will fall on the club, due to the third consecutive season in Serie B.

“In relation to planning, Vanderlei is crucial, as he knows what the Brazilian is, regardless of the division. He has already been a Series B champion and has five Series A titles”

– So, he knows what to do in terms of planning, casting, the pressure, which is all for Cruzeiro in another year. We have to give this answer to our fans, and Vanderlei is thinking of making a strong team, with players who know how difficult the 2022 season will be, because of the obligation, the strength we have in the shirt and the responsibility to rise.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Fábio during Cruzeiro training

Vanderlei Luxemburgo is still negotiating the details to settle the renewal. One of the coach’s requests is that the club offer conditions to hire bigger names, with Serie A carats. Fábio agrees.

– My thought has always been this: to build strong teams, because I know what it’s like to wear the Cruzeiro shirt. Every year you have a huge responsibility, and we have to have players who understand that the responsibility is all ours in another year and that we have nowhere to go wrong.

Regarding mistakes, Fábio points out that Cruzeiro learned the hard way, with two consecutive failures in Serie B disputes. The goalkeeper cites the fact that the team has not managed, at any time, to approach the elite access group.

– We’ve learned the worst way possible in these last two years, having difficulties to stay in Serie B and not coming close (G-4), because we had several problems. We learned in the worst possible way, and 2022 cannot be that way.

And, within the mistakes, Fábio also mentions the importance of carrying out a plan even before the end of 2021, so that Cruzeiro starts the next competitive season. The goalkeeper asks the club for “sacrifice” to build a strong group since January.

– We have to take these two years and, before the end of 2021, plan, build a strong group, see who will stay, who won’t… these are football things.

“We have to make the best possible planning, within all the possible sacrifices, for us to have a competitive team in January, for us to prepare in Mineiro”