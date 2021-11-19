Fans believe they have found first image inside GTA: Trilogy

A single image of a house in the remastered version of GTA: San Andreas has sparked speculation from fans that this is, in fact, the first image of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Posted on GTA Forums, the image was found among the photos on the wall of Lil’ Probe’s UFO-themed San Andreas inn and, quite appropriately, this started a new conspiracy theory – which Rockstar clandestinely hid the first image of GTA 6 in its latest remaster.

The image, which you can see in the tweet below (as a screenshot of the game and an artificially enlarged version), simply shows a front view of an undefined house, albeit with a UFO hanging above it. The intrigue comes from the fact that even the most ardent GTA fans can’t seem to pinpoint where that home model came from.

The high quality of the visuals in the image means that fans don’t think it comes from GTA Trilogy itself, not to mention the house apparently can’t be found inside GTA 5 either. This inevitably led to a discussion of where the image came from, and why Rockstar included it – especially in a room full of UFO references, notoriously one of the theory-making hotbeds of fans of the GTA series.

Previous rumors suggested that GTA 6 could return to a Miami-inspired environment, and the user Igrobar Forums’ GTA have tracked down a real house in Boca Raton (located north of Miami) that has striking similarities to the screenshot. Rockstar is known for reimagining real-life buildings within their fictional cities, and fans have clung to the idea that this image is a concrete hint for the setting.

GTA Forums user igrobar made this comparison with a real-life house to the mysterious house seen in GTA Trilogy.

As appealing as all of this is, of course it’s nothing more than speculation at the moment – the image could easily be an unused concept, environmental testing, or simply an image made or repurposed for the game. We got in touch with Rockstar and await comments.

Whether it’s a GTA 6 image or not, it looks like we still have a lot of time to wait to actually play the new game. While we know it’s in development, recent reports have suggested that GTA 6 will be released in 2024 or 2025, which coincides with a statement by Take-Two of a huge increase in the company’s big game releases. We’ve also heard that Rockstar is already in the works on some NPC tech.

*Translated by Jeancarlos Mota

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and twitter.