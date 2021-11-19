Farm 13: Valentina Francavilla leaves rural reality

This Thursday night, November 18, Valentina Francavilla left “The Farm 13”. The Record TV reality vote was a record, according to the production. The actress received only 15.38% of the votes. The OFuxico audience was right on target with the result, in the poll published here on the website. The first release of the night was Solange Gomes, which returns to the game after its third field. The actress received 38.44% of popular support, while Aline Mineiro got the remaining 46.18% – the majority of votes.

In your speech, Adriane Galisteu talked about feminism and talked about the labels that each of them carry in their lives. “How many times has each of us not been labeled and fitted into a profile. As Anitta would say, how many ways are there to be a woman. Aline, the ex-panicat. How many things did people miss seeing just that? I’m glad you came here to show the woman who defends her friends, who takes a stand, who is not fooled. She is a woman as strong and as fragile as a human being can be”, she highlighted.

Then the presenter talked about Solange Gomes and remembered the label ‘Gugu’s bathtub muse’. “Solange, the muse of the bathtub, Stefane’s mother. The writer and journalist who was never afraid to name the oxen, inside or out. A warrior who sometimes feels alone, but who has an army inside her.

Finally, when talking about Valentina Francavilla, the presenter remembered her relationship with Ayrton Senna and how she became known in the country as the ‘girlfriend’ of the Formula 1 driver.

“Valentina, the Italian stage assistant. A very specific label. Anyone who sees this does not see the multi-talented woman, a woman who is not afraid to change. We are all many. I would like you to remember a phrase: ‘A strong woman knows how to build a ladder out of the same stones that were thrown at her.’ Believe it. Ayrton Senna’s ex believed it. And look how it worked!”, he evaluated.

After receiving the news, Valentina talked about her time in the game. “It was a program that changed my life, a lot. I have surpassed myself a lot as a human being. Out there I’ll be another Valentina!”, he said.

Before the elimination, Adriane Galisteu asked the people what message they would like to leave, if they were eliminated for the night. Aline stated that she entered the reality show with an open heart. “The most difficult thing is for us to accept ourselves and be the way we are. [É difícil] make the decisions, regardless of what other people will think. I’ve already fought a lot with my friends, even inside here”, said the sister.

Then Solange stated that she was always a sincere participant inside the house. She said she didn’t create a character in the novel. “I always wanted to be at the Farm so that people could get to know me better. I gave myself a lot, I dedicated myself, I didn’t create a new Solange. I want to take the award home, to be the champion of A Fazenda”, said the actress.

When it came time for Valentina to speak, she was already talking like an outcast. He mentioned how much he missed his family and acted with some indifference with his permanence in the game, saying that all other pawns also deserve to stay in the game.

“When you watch it at home, you think it’s very easy, but my mental and physical dedication is very strong. I have a little one at home and I miss him a lot, but I really want to stay, but I think everyone deserves it”, he recalled.

