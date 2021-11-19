Farm 13: Valetina is eliminated with 15.38% of the votes!

This Thursday, the 9th plot of “The Farm 13“. With record voting for the season, valentine was eliminated with 15.38% of votes. Aline was the person who received the most votes to stay, with a total of 46.18%. Already Solange stayed with 38.44% and he also made it back from his third farm.

Voting started with Dynho Alves, who won the last Trial of Fire, releasing the Power of Lampião. The dancer chose to keep the yellow flame and passed to red for MC GUI, who can prevent a farmer from being banned from the Farmer’s Test.

Then, Gui Araújo, farmer for the third time this season, indicated Aline. Despite the disagreements you’ve had with Rich and valentine, the ex-MTV decided to send the ex-panicat because he thinks she is too on the fence in the game. According to the influencer, to win the award of BRL 1.5 million you have to throw yourself and she doesn’t.

Despite Aline’s vote being weighted two, Rich was still the most voted pawn by headquarters, receiving a total of six nominations. However, he won the opportunity to pull a pawn from Baia and brought dayane to the hot seat. “sit here, snake“, said the pawn when announcing his option.

Solange Gomes one of the remaining ones remained and he occupied fourth place in the field. Before finalizing the vote, Dynho he read the power of the yellow flame, which guaranteed him the chance to take someone out of the spotlight – except for the one indicated by the farmer – and put another pawn of headquarters in its place. Dynho decided to save Dayane and put valentine in your place.

Lastly, MC GUI read the power of red flame and chose valentine. In other words, the former stage assistant cannot be banned from the Farmer’s Test. Thereby, Solange vetoed Aline, that fpi straight to elimination. On Thursday (18), Rich won the Farmer’s Test and saved himself from the hot seat.

Solange, Aline and valentine they were not on their first plot. In other words, both had a chance to return. However, the game is over for Val, who received only 15.38% of votes. Despite having gotten a much higher percentage in her first hot seat, it seems that the public didn’t really enjoy the direction taken by the assistant stage recently.

Already Aline was the person who received the most votes to stay, the total of 46.18%. AND Solange, the first farmer saved tonight, managed to save herself from her third farm with 38.44% of the votes of the public.

