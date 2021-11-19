Feira de Santana registers 43 positive cases of Covid-19 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/18/2021 19:53.
The municipality reached the mark of 48,600 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 94.8% of confirmed cases.
Feira de Santana did not record any deaths by Covid-19 and confirmed 43 positive cases this Thursday (18th). The municipality reached the mark of 48,600 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 94.8% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 229 more tests were negative.
The positive results today are in relation to the release of accumulated tests that had been collected between October 14th and November 16th, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results.
The epidemiological bulletin still counts nine patients hospitalized in the city. The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance Department of Health.
Covid-19 report in Feira de Santana
NUMBERS OF THIS THURSDAY
November 18, 2021
Cases confirmed on the day: 43
Patients recovered on the day: 52
Negative results for the day: 229
Total hospitalized patients in the city: 9
Death reported on the day: 0
TOTAL NUMBERS
Total active patients: 116 (Data from Sesab)
Total confirmed cases in the city: 51,239 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)
Total patients in home isolation: 1,622
Total recovered in the municipality: 48,600
Total negative exams: 80,343 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)
Waiting for exam results: 332
Total deaths: 1,008
QUICK TEST INFORMATION
Total quick tests performed: 26,162 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)
Positive result: 5,083 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)
In home isolation: 0
Negative result: 21,079 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)
The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).