Feira de Santana registers 43 positive cases of Covid-19 – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/18/2021 19:53.

The municipality reached the mark of 48,600 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 94.8% of confirmed cases.

Photo: Wake Up City

wake up city

Feira de Santana did not record any deaths by Covid-19 and confirmed 43 positive cases this Thursday (18th). The municipality reached the mark of 48,600 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 94.8% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 229 more tests were negative.

The positive results today are in relation to the release of accumulated tests that had been collected between October 14th and November 16th, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts nine patients hospitalized in the city. The information is from the Epidemiological Surveillance Department of Health.

Covid-19 report in Feira de Santana

NUMBERS OF THIS THURSDAY

November 18, 2021

Cases confirmed on the day: 43

Patients recovered on the day: 52

Negative results for the day: 229

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 9

Death reported on the day: 0

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total active patients: 116 (Data from Sesab)

Total confirmed cases in the city: 51,239 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 1,622

Total recovered in the municipality: 48,600

Total negative exams: 80,343 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)

Waiting for exam results: 332

Total deaths: 1,008

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 26,162 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)

Positive result: 5,083 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 21,079 (Period from March 6, 2020 to November 18, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).