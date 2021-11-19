FIA maintains decision and rules out punishing Verstappen for incident with Hamilton

Max Verstappen threw Lewis Hamilton off the track in dispute for the lead in SP (Photo: Reproduction)

All angles of the controversial dispute between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in Brazil (Video: Formula 1)

The FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation) defined the definitive verdict of the new incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, which occurred on lap 48 of the São Paulo Formula 1 GP, last Sunday (14). Despite all the complaints of Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, the competition direction of the entity chose to maintain the position adopted in Interlagos and freed the Dutch from any punishment.

At the time, Verstappen occupied the inside of the track at the entrance to the Descent do Lago curve and had Hamilton very close, on his right side. Max spread it out as much as possible and went through the tarred escape area on that stretch. The seven-times champion, without space, made a similar trajectory. Ten laps later, Lewis made the overtake on top of his rival and went off to a climactic victory.

The incident was noted, not least because the two drivers exceeded the track limits at that station, but the race direction, headed by Michael Masi, chose not to apply any type of punishment. The decision infuriated Toto Wolff, to the point that the Austrian leader shouted: “Diplomacy is over”, a phrase said shortly after the triumph in Interlagos.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought, in Brazil, another controversial dispute in 2021 (Photo: Pirelli)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

A sample of the end of this so-called diplomacy can be understood precisely with Mercedes’ request to the FIA ​​stewards, after the release of images from the onboard camera of Red Bull’s #33 car, to review the incident that occurred in the dispute between Hamilton and Verstappen in the GP of São Paulo.

Brackley’s team somehow tried to punish the Dutchman. The meeting, which took place at 11:00 am (GMT-3) this Thursday, by videoconference, was attended by members of Mercedes and Red Bull, who presented their allegations before the FIA ​​defined the outcome of the story.

“In accordance with Article 14 of the FIA ​​International Sporting Code [ISC], the request for review made against the commissioners’ decision can only be guaranteed if it effectively demonstrates ‘that a significant and relevant new element was discovered and that it was not available for the parties to view at the time of the decision taken’”, reads the FIA ​​communiqué .

The organization goes on to say that “the commissioners generally make decisions quickly and with a limited amount of information.” The FIA ​​further states that “at the time of the decision, the stewards had sufficient information for the decision, something that was promptly aligned with the post-race comments of both drivers involved”.

“If they [comissários] felt that the onboard front camera was crucial to the decision, they would have simply left the incident under investigation — whether or not to punish after the race. But they didn’t see that need. the competitor’s position [Verstappen] this new image gives enough information for the commissioners to maintain the previous conclusion”, points out the statement.

“However, the commissioners declare that the images do not show anything exceptional or that is particularly different from other angles available to them at the time, nor even anything that particularly changes the decision based on the available images”, concludes the FIA.

The decision, in the end, puts even more pepper in the dispute between Hamilton and Verstappen and, behind the scenes, in the war between Mercedes and Red Bull on the eve of the 20th stage of the season, the GP of Qatar.

Verstappen is 14 points ahead of Hamilton in the championship, but if the Briton wins the next two races, the GPs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, and Max finishes in second place, the two would reach the title decision in Abu Dhabi , strictly tied on points, as long as neither of them gets the extra score per fastest lap of the race in Losail and Jeddah, for example. For this GP in Qatar, Hamilton and Verstappen are practically tied for favoritism to victory. Here there are bookmakers with bonuses with the best welcome for punters of F1 and other sports.

Formula 1 accelerates this weekend with the debutante GP of Qatar, which will be played at the Losail circuit. O BIG PRIZE follow all track activities LIVE and in REAL TIME.

WE FOUND THE OWNERS OF THE HAMILTON FLAG AT THE F1 SP GP | TT GP #39

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of the BIG PRIZE, in addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Teleguiado.