FII Central: Top-rated funds drop as much as 9% in November; Ifix operates stable

SAO PAULO – The real estate funds most recommended by brokers for November did not escape the market’s bad mood and also show adverse results in the month.

Of the five assets compiled by InfoMoney, only two operate in the positive. The fund Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11) and Mauá Capital (MCCI11) rose 0.89% and 0.28% in the month, respectively.

With 76,000 shareholders, Kinea is a fund that invests in fixed income assets linked to the real estate sector, especially CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables), which represent 95% of the current net worth, of R$3.9 billion.

Mauá Capital, on the other hand, has nearly 62 thousand shareholders and a net worth of R$ 1.2 billion. It also aims to invest in real estate securities and shares in other FIIs.

The Bresco Logístico (BRCO11), the most recommended for the third consecutive month, is the one with the biggest drop in November: 9.17%.

Check the performance of the five funds below:

ticker Background Sector Recommendations October (%) (KNCR11) Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 4 0.89 (MCCI11) Mauá Capital Receivables 3 0.28 (TRXF11) TRX Real Estate Retail / Logistics 5 -2.85 (HGRU11) CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 -3.71 (BRCO11) Bresco Logistics Logistics warehouses 8 -9.17

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends

Source: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

On average, the funds most recommended by brokers for November fell 2.91%, below the performance of the Ifix, the index of the most traded FIIs on the Stock Exchange, which in the period fell by 3.16%.

In the session this Friday (19), the indicator operates practically stable, with an increase of 0.05%, to 2,592 points.

This Friday’s biggest highs (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) HGPO11 CSHG Prime Corporate Slabs 2.68 BCIA11 Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. Mob. 1.83 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistics Logistics 1.5 TEPP11 Tellus Properties Corporate Slabs 1.46 MGFF11 MAHOGANY Titles and Val. Mob. 1.25

This Friday’s biggest casualties (19):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. Mob. -3.1 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid -1.37 KNIP11 KINEA IP Titles and Val. Mob. -1.32 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping malls -1.21 BLMR11 Bluemacaw Lace+ FOF Titles and Val. Mob. -1.1

Source: B3

XP Properties has new tenant, decision in favor of SDI Rio Bravo tenant and more matters

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

SDI Rio Bravo (SDIL11) discards impact of decision in favor of lessee

In a material fact, the SDI Rio Bravo fund ruled out possible losses with the recent court decision in favor of the lessee of Centro Logístico Contagem, in the main logistical corridor in the state of Minas Gerais.

In April, the fund acquired the high-end development, for a total amount of R$350 million. The acquisition contract provided for the retention, by SDI Rio Bravo, of 3% of the value of the operation, equivalent to R$ 12 million. The appeal was a kind of guarantee for a dispute between the former owner and the tenant of the property.

Earlier this year, the tenant requested the application of a penalty of R$ 24 million for delay in delivery of the work. By request, the amount would be deducted monthly from the contractual lease amount up to the fine limit.

The former owners went to court and managed to temporarily prevent the discount. However, the injunction lost effect in November and the lessee is authorized to make the discount.

Therefore, the fund will be able to use the retention provided for in the contract, of R$ 12 million, to complete the original amount of the monthly rent. In addition, it will be able to deduct another R$ 12 million from the last acquisition installment, which will be paid by April 2022, and avoid losses in the fund’s financial income.

VBI Consumo (EVBI11) invests R$41 million in Pão de Açúcar stores

The VBI Consumo Essencial fund signed a contract for the purchase of two properties that are currently leased to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA), a supermarket chain. The total acquisition price was R$41.7 million.

The first space, called “Ativo GPA Granja Viana”, is located on Avenida São Camilo, in the city of Cotia (SP). The second, the “Ativo GPA Santana”, is located on Rua Augusto Tolle, in Santana, in the north of the city of São Paulo.

Together, the properties add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of almost 10 thousand square meters. Property lease contracts expire in 2046.

The financial impacts of the transaction on the fund’s real estate income will be disclosed later.

With high vacancy, XP Properties (XPPR11) has a new tenant at Av. Paulista

The XP Properties fund agreed to lease the 8th floor of the Santa Catarina building, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo (SP). The new tenant is Ocean Network Express, a multinational logistics services company.

The gross leasable area (GLA) of the space is just over one thousand square meters and the lease term is for 60 months, starting in December 2021.

The accumulated gross revenue from the lease, considering the sum of the first months of validity, is estimated at R$0.2243 per share. Then, without considering the inflation adjustment provided for in the contract, the calculated amount is R$ 0.0127 per share.

The new lease should reduce the fund’s current vacancy by 1.72 percentage points, which was at 47%, according to the latest management report.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Friday (19):

ticker Background Income (BRL) MCCI11 Mauá Capital Receivables 1.00 VGIP11 Value Cri 1.25 VGIR11 Value Re 0.68

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: shoppings project 19% high in sales during Black Friday

With Black Friday next week, malls expect a nominal growth of 19% in sales compared to the same date last year, reaching a turnover of BRL 2.9 billion. The survey is by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce).

Even if inflation in the period is considered, which reached 10.67%, the sector should have a positive result in sales, according to the association. The expectation is a real growth of 7% when comparing the same dates.

On average, each consumer must spend R$ 242, which represents an amount 5.2% higher than the R$ 230 last year.

It is worth remembering that, in November 2020, malls still had restrictions on the number of hours they could be open, in addition to operating with a reduced public capacity. Today, practically all restrictions have been lifted around the country.

In comparison with Black Friday of 2019 – before the pandemic arrived in Brazil – the expectation is still for a drop in sales. The Abrasce survey projects a nominal decline of 13%. For the average purchase ticket, the forecast is for a nominal increase of 4.3%.

