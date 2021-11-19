Finalists of the Esports Brazil 2021 Award are revealed | DRAFT5

Known as the Oscar of Brazilian electronic sports, the Prêmio Esports Brasil (PEB) revealed, this Thursday (18), the finalists who made the difference in this year’s competitive season. The awards will be delivered in person on December 16, the date on which the public will know the winner of each of the categories presented.
In the competitive universe of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, in addition to the game itself appearing as a great finalist in the category of best game, other big names from the professional and broadcast scene were also present. This is the case of Alexander “gauls” Borba, who appeared as a finalist in the categories Best Streamer and Personality of the Year.
Among the players who will be present at the grand final is Bruna “bizinha” Marvila, who reached the top three through popular vote, is running as Best Female Athlete. Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo, Kaike”KSCERATO” Cerato and Yuri “yuurih” Boian appear as Best Counter-Strike Athlete. The True, in turn, also appears as a finalist in the Crack of the Guys.
Still part of the competitive universe, Babi Micheletto and Bernardo “Bida” Moura are also finalists in the category best caster. In the category responsible for honoring the clubs, FURY and paiN Gaming appeared as best organization alongside other giants like Fluxo, LOUD and RED Canids.
Now, the public has the power to define only the Craque da Galera category, because all the other categories received the vote of the judges. However, it is possible to vote for FalleN to get the better of the popular category by voting through this link.
Best Counter-Strike Athlete
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo (popular vote)
- Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato
- Yuri “yuurih” Boian
- Bruna “Bizinha” Marvila (popular vote)
- Natalia “daiki” Vilela
- Isabeli “Isaa” Esser
- Casimiro Miguel (popular vote)
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba
- Victor “Joker” Augusto
- Gustavo “Baiano” Gomes
- Casimiro Miguel
- Lucio “cerol” Lima
- Victor “Joker” Augusto
- Alexandre “Gaules” Borba
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Free Fire
- League of Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- VALUE
- Babi Micheletto
- Bernardo “Bida” Moura
- BrunoClash
- Meligeni
- Schaeppi
- Flow
- FURY
- LOUD
- paiN Gaming
- RED Canids
- Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo
- Bruno “Nobru” Goes
- Leonardo “Robo” Souza
- Gabriel “Syaz” Vasconcelos
- William “Will” Moura