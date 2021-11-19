Find out Rico jacket price cut by Dayane

Dayane Mello’s cutting of Rico Melquiades’ coat with a knife in “A Fazenda 13” was one of the most talked about subjects both inside and outside the Record TV reality show in the last week.

This Thursday, November 18, the influencer finally found out that his play was attacked, however, without knowing who is responsible for the act.

The garment held a lot of sentimental value for Rico, as according to friends of the ex-On Vacation with the Ex, it was given by his father, who died.

Also, according to UOL, the press office revealed the value of the coat: R$ 600! And now, how will Rico react to this situation?

REMEMBER WHEN RICO DISCOVERED THE CUT

And the urban legend of the “stabbed coat” has come to an end – for now! In the late morning of this Thursday, November 18, Rico Melquiades found his piece of clothing that was purposely cut by Dayane Mello this week. The coat was “hidden” in one of the kitchen chairs by Valentina Francavilla, who saw her friend Dayane tearing the garment.

When he pulled it out, he saw that there were tears and foam coming out. In disbelief, Rico stared at the outfit for a while. Then he continued with the tasks. He carried the robes into the bedroom and returned to the kitchen to fold the towels.

When the Farmer found the item, Valentina, incidentally, was in the kitchen with Aline Mineiro in the midst of a confused and quick disagreement with the girl. The two were quiet and pretended they didn’t know anything about the coat. Aline, who is close to Rico, came to see what had happened and this made the Italian hide the piece.

“My God! It looks torn on purpose,” said the man from Alagoas, very surprised by what he had just discovered. Valentina continued to look at him, apprehensive but playing dumb. “Is that coat yours?”, she asked, which he confirmed and added: “And it was expensive, right?!”. Where is Bil Araújo at these times, huh?

