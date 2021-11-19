Fire in Cocó Park was criminal, confirms Fire Department – Metro

The 12 fires that started on Wednesday night at Parque do Cocó, in Fortaleza, were intentional. The information was confirmed by Lieutenant Loreto, from the Fire Department. “It was certainly criminal, it was intentional”, guarantees the lieutenant.

The wind direction last night and the way the flames followed through the forest allowed the 12 points of origin of the fire to be well defined. At the most critical moment, the line of fire reached 872 meters long.

Until 5 pm this Wednesday, 64,000 liters of water had been poured through the “Bambi Bucket”, a bag filled with water from the Cocó River and thrown over the flames. Photograph:

Photo: Fabiane de Paula

“Last night it was already very clear. We could see the 12 sources of the outbreaks. And the fire went into the wind. When against the wind, the burn is slow, it takes a long time to develop. That’s what happened. Due to this slow, backward burning (as the fire struggles to continue), it makes the points of origin very clear, as the fire did not advance to the side where it started”, describes Loreto, adding that there is no doubt that the fire it was intentional.

“It’s still important to clarify that it wasn’t just a fire, there were 12 different outbreaks, hence the even greater joint effort in combat.”

Contrary to what was even announced in official means of the State Government, 20 hectares of land were not hit by fire.. But the fires took place within a 20-hectare polygon, a space that was therefore not fully affected by the fire.

Despite the confirmation of intentionality, the causes of the crime will still be investigated by the Environmental Crimes Police, as announced by Arthur Bruno, head of the Department of Environment (Sema) this Thursday afternoon. According to the lieutenant, one of the main evidences was to observe the advance of the fire line. “We realized in a well-aligned way that there were 12 outbreaks in the vicinity of the Environmental Military Police Battalion (BPMA), at the height of Raul Barbosa’s photosensor, up to the vicinity of the viaduct on this avenue”.

poured water

More of 40 firefighters from different crews worked to combat the fires. It was around 2pm when the flames had been put out.

More than 40 firefighters from different crews worked to combat the fires Photograph:

Photo: Fire Department

However, it was necessary to cool the entire area, to prevent the trunks of fallen trees, which were still very heated, from setting the flames. Until 5 pm this Wednesday, 64,000 liters of water had been poured through the “Bambi Bucket”, a bag filled with water from the Cocó River and thrown over the flames.