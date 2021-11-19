Fired and chased away, Christian goes after Lara and has an accident · TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will swim, swim and die on the beach at Um Lugar ao Sol. After discarding his fiancee and even his own existence, the faker will be fired by Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​and chased away by his wife, Barbara (Alinne Moraes). At worst, he will decide to go after Lara (Andréia Horta) in Minas Gerais. On the road, the former valet attendant on Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera will have an accident.

The sequel is scheduled to end the chapter of the next day 27 of the plot written by Lícia Manzo. The suspense will be even greater because Lara will also be on the same road and will see the crashed car.

Before, the audience will follow Christian’s life to tie a knot. Wanted by a former lover of his twin brother, he discovers that Renato could be the father of a four-year-old child. Maria Fernanda (Fernanda Nobre) will say that the boy is the result of a week of sex without commitment with the playboy who was killed in the first chapters.

Christian will try to delay this story coming to light, as his son with Barbara will not survive after an emergency birth. She will go into depression and freak out when she finds out that she can never bear a baby again. The preppy will reach the point of trying to kill herself and will be admitted to a clinic for a few days.

When peace is re-established in the couple’s lives, the story of their son with another woman will be opened up by Tulio (Daniel Dantas) at a family dinner. Christian will punch Rebeca’s husband (Andrea Beltrão) in the face, but will end up being chased away by his wife.

At Barbara’s request, Santiago will fire his beloved son-in-law. Faced with this scenario, the faker will regret it and will decide to go after the great love of his life.

At the same time, the audience will see Alinne Moraes’ character discover that the DNA test of Maria Fernanda’s heir was negative. She will call her husband to apologize for not having believed him, who will have sworn he was not the boy’s father.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

