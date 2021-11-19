Firefighter operates heart after popcorn husk gets stuck in tooth

In addition to being a nuisance, it is not expected that a popcorn husk stuck in the tooth could cause more serious problems. However, a firefighter from Cornwall, UK, had to undergo emergency heart surgery and risked death from the incident.

Adam Martin, 41, told local Cornwall Live newspaper that he was eating popcorn when a piece of corn got stuck in his tooth. In an attempt to get rid of the nuisance, he poked the place with some objects: a pen cap, a nail and a wire.

publicity

Popcorn House Takes Heart Surgery

After managing to get rid of the corn, the firefighter began to feel pain in the area and began to have flu symptoms, including fatigue, sweating and a headache. It was then that he decided to go to a hospital after his condition did not improve.

Read more:

At the scene, he discovered that he had an inflammation of the heart caused by an infectious bacteria. The inflammation caused a bruit in the organ, which had to be operated on. Adam reported everything on Facebook. The suspicion is that the infectious agent entered his body while he was trying to remove the piece of popcorn.

“Doctors told me that if I hadn’t gone to the emergency room, I could have died in three days,” he said. “Your gums are an entrance for bacteria in your heart. At any sign of toothache, bleeding or abscess, go to a dentist”, he added.

“If I had gone to the dentist early on, none of this would have happened. It was the worst experience of my life”, concluded the firefighter. After the operation he recovered and is doing well.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!