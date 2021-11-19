First update (0.21) brings fixes and improvements, check note

Today Battlefield 2042 received a first minor update for all platforms.

This update fixed some critical issues that were identified before Early Access began. Check out the patch notes below:

Server-side updates implemented with the aim of reducing the occurrences of rubber banding often experienced at the end of a round in Total War modes.

Significantly reduced occurrences of lag when playing in Breakout. If the silo is destroyed, it should no longer reduce performance on the server. (A note that they will continue to investigate similar occurrences that have been reported to us on other maps.)

When looking at allies on your team, their names will now display correctly.

Adjusting Falck’s animations during the End of Round sequence to ensure it displays correctly.

Updated the name of a skin that can be acquired for Boris via Mastery for Gator.

Ensure that TDM matches on Battlefield Portal always start with Random Placement set to active.

Apply a set of measures that ensure the correct number of AI spawns in Custom Portal modes using the Free preset.

PC only: Hazard Zone enabled expert selection via mouse interaction, eliminating the need to activate your selection with the spacebar.

Fixed a rare occurrence in the Hazard Zone that sometimes caused the End of Round flow not to trigger correctly, ensuring the correct amount of bonus XP was awarded.

Fixed an issue found in Hazard Zone that could cause players to be shown on the Map when not visible or spotted.