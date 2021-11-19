Fixed broadband data in Brazil are updated by Anatel; Hi leads in new customers

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) this week updated fixed broadband data in Brazil. The statistics had not been updated for two months by the agency after the data collection system (DICI) had been inoperative for a while. You official August numbers point more than 40.02 million of active accesses of the service in the country. In September, the base reported by Anatel indicated fall to 39.64 million.





The number of accesses indicated by Anatel in May, June and July was readjusted upwards. One reason was an underreporting of data reported by smaller providers. Based on August data, Operators added 3.67 million new fixed broadband contracts in the first nine months of 2021, with growth of more than 10% in the accumulated result and 14.2% in twelve months.

The fixed broadband indicator with fiber optic technology has shown strong growth. At major operators were responsible for 2.12 million additions until September 2021. Check out the ranking of the companies that gained the most customers this year: Hi – 1.05 million new subscribers;

– 1.05 million new subscribers; Alive – 865 thousand;

– 865 thousand; clear – 122 thousand;

– 122 thousand; TIM – 82 thousand.

already the Regional providers accounted for between 4.3 million to 4.6 million new contracts. Small providers concentrate nearly 15 million fiber accesses, or more than 60% of the national optical base, according to the agency’s data.

