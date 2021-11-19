Flamengo announces project for new museum in Gávea – Flamengo

Club promises modern museum and European standards; project will be delivered in 2022

Flamengo announced, this Thursday (18), the project for the new museum in Gávea, during an event at the club’s headquarters. The project will be carried out in partnership with ‘Mude’, a company that has done similar work for clubs such as Boca Juniors, River Plate, Juventus and Benfica. For this, R$ 18 million will be invested, paid in full by Mengo sponsors.

The initial forecast is that part of the museum will already open in July 2022. In addition, with the site released 100% for rubro-negro fans, Flamengo expects to receive up to 400 thousand visitors per month, including making the part of the tourist circuit of Rio de Janeiro.

The space will have more than two thousand m2, with 14 different theme areas, which will bring not only the glories of Flamengo football, but also other sports, such as rowing and basketball, which helped to build the beautiful history of Clube da Gávea . The museum will also have artificial intelligence resources and interactive content, making the site modern and according to European standards, as highlighted by the vice president of Historical Heritage of Flamengo, Roberto Magalhães Diniz, and president Rodolfo Landim.

— We will have a modern and interactive museum, on the level of the best club museums in the world. This is undoubtedly the greatest legacy that we will deliver to our immense fans, covering the various moments in the club’s history – said vice president.

— We believe that, in a short time, the Flamengo Museum will become a tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro, with an enormous positive impact on the city’s economy. The museum will address all the magical moments that make up the mosaic of red and black history. Past and present will meet with the same harmony that is seen in the stadiums between our huge fans and the team – said Landim.