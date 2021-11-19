Flamengo at Libertadores: Rio assembles special transit scheme and airline has extra flight for final | Rio de Janeiro

Traffic in Rio de Janeiro will have changes this Friday (19) for the Flamengo team’s trip to play two games in the Brazilian Championship in Rio Grande do Sul and then the final of the Copa Libertadores da América against Palmeiras in Montevideo, Uruguay.

CET-Rio stated that the changes meet a request from security agencies and aim to ensure the safety of road users in the state capital between the displacement of the delegation from Ninho do Urubu, in Vargem Grande, in the West Zone, and the Galeão Airport.

Estrada dos Bandeirantes, in the Vargem Grande section, between Estrada do Rio Morto and Avenida das Américas will be monitored since the beginning of the morning for possible gathering points for fans. If necessary, operators will adopt measures to ensure the flow of traffic.

In the region of Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone, Ponte Velha do Galeão, on the lane towards Ilha, and the access of Estrada do Galeão, towards the center, to Avenida Brigadeiro Trompowski, towards Baixada da Linha Vermelha, will be closed. to the circulation of vehicles from 1pm.

The forecast for releasing the roads is 6 pm. During the time of the bans, the arrival and departure from Ilha do Governador must be made exclusively by Estrada do Galeão (Ponte Nova).

Latam will have a flight that will depart Galeão on the 27th and return to Rio on November 28th, with capacity for 216 passengers. Tickets are being sold on the company’s website.

Azul says it registered a high demand for tickets to Uruguay. The company will have an extra flight between Campinas and Montevideo departing on November 27th with 298 available seats. The aircraft returns to Brazil the following day.

According to the company, regular flights from Porto Alegre to the capital of Uruguay are already booked for the departure date.