Flamengo presents a project for a museum in Gávea that will cost R$ 18 million; know more

O Flamengo kicked off the construction of the new Flamengo Museum, a project carried out in partnership with MUDE, which implemented 17 museums in six countries, including River Plate, Boca Juniors, Benfica, Juventus and the Conmebol Museum. At an event in the main hall of Gávea’s headquarters, this Thursday night, details of the project were presented. Club idols, such as Adílio, Andrade, Mozer and Júlio César Uri Gueller, were present. And Zico was virtually (on screen).

The new Flamengo Museum will initially occupy a space of 1200 m² at the headquarters of Gávea, to be inaugurated in July 2022, and will later be expanded to 2,000 m². The total investment is around R$ 18 million.

– We believe that in a short time the Flamengo Museum will become a tourist attraction in Rio de Janeiro, with an enormous positive impact on the city’s economy. The museum will address all the magical moments that make up the mosaic of red and black history. Past and present will meet with the same harmony that is seen in stadiums between our huge fans and the team – said the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim.

– It was an old dream. We finally got, with the help of the sponsors, the guarantee. We already have 70% of the 18 million that will be invested – completed the agent.

According to a study carried out by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), the new Flamengo Museum will have a relevant impact on Rio de Janeiro’s tourism ecosystem.

Also according to FGV, the Flamengo Museum should generate an economic impact in Rio in excess of R$300 million per year. MUDE Brasil estimates that the newest cultural facility in Rio de Janeiro should attract an audience of 400,000 rubro-negroes per year, including cariocas and tourists.

Museum will tell the story and achievements in 14 immersive thematic areas

The route of the new museum will consist of 14 thematic areas, covering football, rowing, basketball and other sports. And there will also be a special tribute to the fans.

The experience is not limited to the space in Gávea, since the future Museum will also have an online digital environment, in which visitors will have access to other contents and attractions.