Flamengo presents project for the construction of its new R$ 18 million museum in Gávea | Flamengo

Flamengo presented this Thursday night, in Gávea, the project and the sponsors that will be partners with the club in the construction of its new, broader, more modern museum, which will involve an investment of R$ 18 million. The event brought together club idols such as Adílio, Andrade, Mozer and Júlio César Uri Gueller.

Conducted by Mude Brasil, the company responsible for Conmebol, Benfica, Juventus, Boca, River and Wembley museums, the project aims to transform the new Flamengo Museum into an attraction not only for fans, but a new tourist spot in Rio de Janeiro.

In all, 30% of the project’s resources will come from Mude Brasil, part in the club’s equity, part through financing obtained from AgeRio. The other 70% are the result of sponsorships that have already confirmed their participation in the project, according to data released by the club.

“It was an old dream. Finally, with the help of the sponsors, we managed to secure the guarantee. We already have 70% of the 18 million that will be invested”, Rodolfo Landim during the project presentation event

An old dream of the club’s fans and members, the new Flamengo Museum will initially occupy a space of 1200 m² at the headquarters of Gávea, scheduled to open in July 2022 – later it will be expanded to 2,000 m².

The route of the new museum will consist of 14 thematic areas, covering football, rowing, basketball and other sports. There will also be a special tribute to the fans.

The club’s management also intends to transform the space into an interactive and impactful spectacle, with artificial intelligence solutions that will make the visitors’ experience even more exciting.

– It’s a historic day. It will be a source of pride for us and will attract millions of Brazilians and foreigners. It will be part of the Rio de Janeiro script – said Landim.

According to a study carried out by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) and released by the club, the new Flamengo Museum will have a relevant impact on Rio de Janeiro’s tourism ecosystem.