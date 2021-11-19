Flamengo starts decisive preparation and may have a starting lineup in the Libertadores final that only played once; see the lineup

Flamengo’s ‘ideal’ lineup only played once this season, won the match and tried to repeat the feat in the Libertadores final

O Flamengo won the Corinthians per 1 to 0, last Wednesday (17), at the farewell of the fans in Rio de Janeiro. With a packed Maracanã, the harmony between the team and the stands happened in the best possible way. The goal now is to focus on preparing for the final of the Libertadores Conmebol, but with a warning sign.

The biggest concern is with the team that will take the field against the palm trees, in day November 27th, in a game that you follow on FOX Sports and on ESPN by Star+, at 17h. Arrascaeta, out since October 3rd, is working to return to the São Paulo team. And if that happens, Flamengo will have in the decision a starting team that only played together once:

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Arão, Andreas, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. This starting team only acted against Barcelona, ​​in the first leg of the Conmebol Libertadores semifinal. On the occasion, victory by 2-0, with two goals from Bruno Henrique.

From there to here, Flamengo saw Michael become the protagonist of the team and become the top scorer of the Brazilian championship, with 13 goals. But the biggest change was in performance.

The team fell drastically without Arrascaeta and said goodbye to Brazil’s Cup and saw the distant Brasileirão. It was left to Libertadores. It is the international competition that the club seeks to retake the good phase experienced at the beginning of Renato Gaúcho’s work.

The next few days will be decisive to know who will be on the field. The tendency is for Arrascaeta, recovered, to return to the starting lineup against Palmeiras. Thus, Michael would be an option for Renato Gaúcho to change the game.