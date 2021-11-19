Food stamps have new rules; know what has changed in the benefit

Among the more than a thousand decrees in the package that changed labor standards, some changes in the food stamps of the employees of the companies. Workers will have more flexibility in using the benefit.

With the new rules, food stamps can be used in any establishment that accepts them, and it is no longer only necessary in the network that has an agreement with the company. Someone who only accepts Alelo, for example, will be able to accept cards from Sodexo.

This will help small entrepreneurs who will start offering this card usage feature. Another change is regarding the fact that companies receive discounts on the amount when hiring a supplier; this practice becomes extinct.

In the amendments, it is also established that the portability of the food payment service offered to Legal Entities, which in turn is a beneficiary of the Worker’s Food Program (PAT), is free of charge.

Generally speaking, when credits accumulate under a certain brand, it will be possible to transfer them to another company without charging any additional amount. Companies will have 18 months to be able to adapt to the new rules and this includes changes in contracts.

Many companies will be able to enter this market niche and, thus, make the market that moves billions annually more democratic and expansive. It is important to emphasize that the usage rules are maintained, being, for example, configured as fraud in cases of changing the voucher into cash or buying alcoholic beverages.