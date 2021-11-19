Food stamps: see what changes with the new decree published by the government

(photo: Freepik)

Many companies usually offer benefits to their employees and collaborators, but the food stamp is granted in a different way from other benefits received. It is given in the form of credit in the form of a card so that people can purchase their monthly supplies, so that the well-being of employees is guaranteed.

By assigning benefits, the company shows how much it values ​​and cares for the people who work for it. Another advantage of doing this is to encourage workers and generate a greater incentive for them to do their jobs well. This can all lead to a good differential for the company.

Changes in the Food Voucher



employees



One of the main changes is related to the card brand, which can no longer be restricted to a single network of establishments, whether supermarkets, restaurants and so on.

Now he will be able to expand the purchase locations, because the locations that already accept one type of payment must now accept all of them.

Companies



Within the companies, the main focus of the changes was when hiring or renewing the contract for this service. One of the determinations of the new decree is that it cannot offer discounts on the contracted amount – which would detract from the nature of the benefit, which is prepaid.

In this way, negotiations that previously revolved around discounts and prices will now be directed more towards the value offered by the company itself. In this way, companies, when hiring companies in this sector, should focus more on the value they add to their employees.

How does food stamps work?



Until now, the company needs to define what benefits related to food it wants to provide to its employees. This is because the value provided can also be allocated to meals taken at the workplace, in basic baskets, in the form of cards or vouchers.

When choosing the food voucher option, the purchase possibilities increase, because the number of establishments that accept this form of payment is greater – it is important to remember that the changes in the decree are not yet valid as mandatory. Another advantage is that companies that are registered in the PAT are able to deduct their income tax from the amounts that were transferred to employees in the food stamps.