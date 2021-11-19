Former Edmundo, Cristina Mortágua vents after considering creating a profile on an adult website: ‘I’m being discriminated against’

The mother of Edmundo’s son, Cristina Mortágua, broke down after receiving criticism for considering creating a profile on the OnlyFans platform, which allows the sale, by subscription, of author and adult content on the web. She had talked about the possibility of joining the network because of the financial difficulties she has been going through. After the repercussion, Cristina says she is being discriminated against.

“Now that people are giving me ideas to join Onlyfans, I’m being discriminated against. My loves, I’m very proud of my magazine cover past. less than Sergio Chapelin. Is it because today, at the height of feminism, where a woman decides which place she wants to be and which place she doesn’t want to be, I have to let the puritans on duty make my choices? Do you want to guess? my accounts and they’re not the basic ones, no, they’re my luxuries that I haven’t known what it means for 2 years”, comments she, who pointed out, on the web, that she still hasn’t decided whether or not to join the platform.

Cristina says that fans and friends have been helping financially to pay the house’s bills. “But it is not enough”. He adds, however, that the priority is to manage depression: “I still don’t know if I’ll join the platform. My priority is to get the medication right to live better. The only thing I would like today is to get some sun as the sun stimulates melatonin and walk on the beach, which for me is therapy.”

Cristina Mortágua defends ex, Edmundo, on the web: ‘He was the man of my life’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Cristina also spoke about machismo and mentioned achievements of her career over the years, such as television programs, courses and college. He denied that he uses money from his son’s pension, paid by Edmundo. According to her, Alexandre Mortágua takes care of the money he has received from his father since he was 16:

“I am amazed when I see macho men and women judging the choice of women. A woman’s place is wherever she wants, I suffered prejudice all my life for having posed nude”.

Cristina Mortágua was a muse in the 90s Photo: Reproduction – Instagram