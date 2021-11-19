Fourth wave of Covid-19 in the European Union hits countries that are lagging behind in vaccination more severely

The European Union is now dealing with its worst Covid-19 outbreak since vaccination began: on Tuesday alone, it recorded a daily average of more than 181,500 new cases, twice as many new diagnoses in Asia and America From north. Compared to South America, where 19,000 people tested positive for the virus, the discrepancy is even greater.

If European statistics are alarming, however, this is mostly a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The epicenter of the new crisis is the Member States that face the greatest difficulty in advancing inoculation, especially in Central and Eastern Europe — something that, together with the relief of sanitary restrictions and the drop in temperature, created the perfect scenario for the transmission of the Delta variant.

Among the 10 countries with the most cases per million population, only Belgium and Ireland have fully vaccinated more than 70% of their populations, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Europe. Croatia and Slovakia have not even managed to inoculate half of their populations.

The impact of the vaccine on mortality is visible: three Belgians and 2.12 Irish people die for every million inhabitants. Among Croatians, the rate is higher than 13. In Hungary, where 58.7% took both doses or a single dose injection, it is around 12.

The impact of vaccination becomes even clearer when one looks at Member States going through the new outbreak with greater peace of mind: all seven countries with fewer cases, such as France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, have already fully vaccinated at least 65% of their population. population. In all, the mortality rate per million inhabitants is less than one.

— The two main responsible [pela nova onda] are the drop in temperature and low vaccination coverage. Only one of them is inevitable,” Swiss epidemiologist Marcel Slathé told the MIT Technology Review.





Police officers check shoppers' vaccination status at a store entrance in Vienna after the Austrian government imposed a blockade on nearly two million people who are not fully vaccinated Photo: LISI NIESNER / REUTERS Sign warns that mask use is mandatory on the streets of Marburg, Germany Photo: FABIAN BIMMER / REUTERS A Dutch Public Health Service employee performs a test for Covid-19 at a street testing center in The Hague Photo: RAMON VAN FLYMEN / AFP Coronavirus-infected patient (Covid-19) intubated in an intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in the state clinics of Salzburg, Austria. Austria became the first EU country to lockdown the unvaccinated in an attempt to halt rising rates of virus infection – around 12,000 a day in the country of 8.9 million Photo: BARBARA GINDL / AFP A health worker administers swab testing at a Covid-19 testing center in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS People line up at a coronavirus vaccination center (COVID-19) in Nice, France Photo: ERIC GAILLARD / REUTERS Tourist receives coronavirus vaccine at a mobile vaccination post set up by the Ministry of Health of Valencia in Benidorm, Spain Photo: EVA MANEZ / REUTERS

other aggravating factors

Cases on the mainland remained relatively low during the summer months, when the population spends more time outdoors and in airy spaces, something that is made impossible by the approach of winter. The worst moment of the pandemic in the EU was at this same time of year, in 2020, but the current scenario has its complications in addition to the more contagious Delta.

Many of the sanitary restrictions have already been eased, international travel has resumed and there is a natural fatigue of the population on the eve of the second anniversary of the pandemic. The first vaccines administered, in turn, begin to lose some of their effectiveness after a year, and reinforcement campaigns are still in their initial stages.

Still, the difference from Western Europe, the epicenter of the other waves, to the nations of the rest of the continent is significant. Several countries in the region have imposed mandatory vaccination for professional categories and require health certificates to go indoors, for example — measures that have been proving effective.

Germany, for its part, hesitates to make vaccination mandatory: according to the latest data from the country’s Ministry of Health, only 68% of Germans are fully vaccinated. The situation is “dramatic,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said after the country broke its daily record of cases — 52,800 — on Wednesday, advocating a national plan to speed up delivery of booster shots.

Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, who are negotiating to form the new German coalition government, are expected to propose a bill in the coming days to impose new restrictions on the unvaccinated. In Berlin, only people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for Covid-19 can go to bars and restaurants.

Distrust of the vaccine

Similar or even tougher measures have been imposed by other countries in the region. As of Monday, Austria, where 64% of the population is fully vaccinated, has quarantined around 2 million unvaccinated people. The government of the Czech Republic, in turn, presented a bill to ban the unvaccinated from public events.

In Latvia, Congress passed a law that allows employees to be fired who refuse to take vaccines or work remotely and has tightened the rules for entering the country again. The Czechs and the Austrians break records for new cases every day, as do Hungary and Poland. In the Netherlands, the government has imposed a four-week partial quarantine, with restaurants and stores closing early.

A case apart is that of Romania. With one of the lowest vaccination rates on the continent, the country registered an average of more than 15 thousand cases per day. Restrictions were tightened in late October, with mandatory vaccination passes to enter many public spaces and forced school holidays that have dropped cases dramatically. Deaths, however, remain high.

Faced with the new wave, countries like Austria and Germany see an increase in demand for vaccines. Just this Wednesday, more than 436,000 Germans were inoculated, the highest number in three months. About 300,000 of them received booster doses. The obstacles, however, are not small and will need to be overcome to face this wave and future outbreaks: according to a survey carried out by the European Commission, one in three people in Eastern European member countries do not trust the public health system , a number much higher than the continental average of 18%.