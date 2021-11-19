‘Free of it’ · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will discover that Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) has a mistress in In Times of the Emperor. However, the girl will not be bothered by her husband’s betrayal and will even set off fires when she hears the gossip told by Nélio (João Pedro Zappa). “At least I’m free of it”, will celebrate the housewife in the telenovela of the six of Globo.

In the scenes planned to go aired on the next 26th in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the nun will tell the bachelor that she went to Madame Lambert’s (Lorena Silva) studio, but only met Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) there.

“She is now the new owner,” will explain Pilar’s (Gabriela Medvedovski) sister. “And how did she get it? Did she tell you?”, the lawyer will be surprised. “He said he took out a loan and rented the house,” said Dolores.

“Tonico is having an affair with Zayla. He was the one who bought the studio for her”, reveals Lota’s eldest son (Paula Cohen). “Tonic with Zayla? Oxe”, the young woman will be shocked. “At least I’m free of him coming from snooping. Now we’re even. I’m cheating on him too”, will enjoy the young woman.

Nélio and Dolores in the soap opera scene

Nelio, however, will not find the situation amusing. “He doesn’t even play with it. Today he made fun of us. He said that men can betray, women can’t,” said the politician’s advisor.

“You bragged that he doesn’t take that risk, because no one would want you,” the boy will continue, nervous about the possibility that their case will be discovered by the rogue. Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont) will ask if her husband suspects something.

“I don’t think so. He only sees his own navel. He lets Tonico go to war and I’m going to look for evidence against him,” the boy will release, referring to Pilar’s plan to put the villain in jail. “Not that for that we have to turn this house upside down”, complete Dolores.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

