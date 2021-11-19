Free Vanguard on the weekend • Eurogamer.pt

This year things don’t seem to be going the best way for the Call of Duty series.

The game’s launch was one of the weakest in recent years, with a 44% drop in digital sales, where even the physical version had a drop of 26%. UK data that can be cross-cutting to the rest of the world.

Another big problem is the cheats that are proliferating by Activision’s AAA, which is trying to respond with its new Ricochet anti-cheating system, which will be fully implemented when the new para for Warzone is released.

The publisher seems aware of the problems, as with just a few weeks on the market it is already promoting a free weekend, between the 18th and the 22nd of November.

Usually, this initiative is long after the game’s launch, but poor sales force quick measures to try to minimize losses.

Don’t forget then, you can play Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer for free from November 18-22, on any platform.