French dictionary adds gender-neutral pronoun and opponents accuse too much ‘sealing’ – International

The decision by one of France’s leading dictionaries to add to its lexicon the term “iel”, a gender-neutral pronoun that has become popular among the non-binary community in recent years, has drawn harsh criticism from political leaders in France. franceThe, a movement that once again underscores the controversy surrounding efforts to make the language of love a reflection of an inclusive society.

The dictionary Le Robert, a trusted French reference, included the entry “iel” after its researchers noted “increasing use” of the third-person pronoun in “a large amount of text from a variety of sources,” explained Charles Bimbenet, dictionary director, in a statement issued on Wednesday. He added that the publication of the entry had positive repercussions among “the majority” of its users.

The dictionary defines “iel”, which combines the words “he” and “she”, as a third person singular pronoun that can refer to persons of any gender. The word is identified as “rare” because of its use remains relatively low despite an increase in recent months, Bimbenet said.(“Lels” is the plural of the non-binary pronoun. Variations “Ielle” and ielles” were also included in the Le Robert entry).

“The mission [do dicionário] is to observe the evolution of the French language in real time. (…) Defining words that describe the world helps us to understand it better,” added Bimbenet, in defense of the editorial decision, which was taken in October.

But this week several French politicians expressed strong opposition to the formal adoption of non-binary pronouns, bringing to light an age-old battle over whether the French language is rigidly structured in grammatical rules that distinguish male and female, whether or not to be altered to represent better women and non-binary gender individuals.

French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer tweeted on Wednesday that school-age children should not use Le Robert’s entry as a valid reference, adding that “inclusive writing is not the future of the French language.”

François Jolivet, French parliamentarian from the center party that governs the country, similarly rejected the non-binary pronouns, characterizing the acceptance of “iel” and its variations to the imposition of a “sealing” ideology.

In a letter addressed to the Académie Française, a nearly 400-year-old institution founded to act as guardian of the French language, Jolivet urged its members to take a stand in this debate. “The solitary campaign [do Le Robert] it is an obvious ideological intrusion that undermines our common language and its influence,” the legislator’s letter stated. The report was unable to contact the Académie Française for a position until this Thursday morning.

The prestigious organization publishes guidelines on the grammar and vocabulary of the French language, but many in the French-speaking world regard its non-binding recommendations as sacred obligations.

In 2017, the celebrated language body issued a furious warning, declaring that efforts to make French more gender-inclusive could result in a “disjointed language, disparate in its expression, which creates a confusion bordering on illegibility”.

For many years, feminist activists have campaigned against the dominance of masculine forms in French, which, some people argue, reduces women in the professional setting.

Until the 1990s, women who held senior positions in the French government, including the highest executive posts, tried to refer to their positions as “madame la ministre”, replacing the masculine “le” with its feminine form.

But to this day this usage is far from being widely accepted, as opponents of the inclusive form of the French language cling firmly to tradition. In 2017, former French Prime Minister Eduard Philippe banned the use of gender neutrality in all official documents.

Authorities in other parts of the French-speaking world may be more open to language changes. But so far, none of these countries have adopted the “iel” and its many variations on the official language of their governments.

Canada, where French is one of the official languages, encourages the country’s parliamentarians to use gender-neutral language when writing English versions of their bills, arguing that pronouns like “they” (he/she) are useful in the legislative context, “to eliminate gender-specific languages ​​and heavy or embarrassing repetitions of nouns.”

In Brazil, neutral language is gaining more and more visibility and is a reason for debate in academic, political and corporate environments, as reported by the state. Companies that work with diversity already adopt the use of the articles “x/ile/dile”, instead of “her/her” or “the/he/his”. Despite this, the terms are still not included in the entries of the main Portuguese language dictionaries produced in the country, including the Orthographic Vocabulary of the Portuguese Language (Volp), organized by the Academia Brasileira de Letras.

Around the world, the inclusion of terms in the official spelling of different languages ​​is progressing at different speeds. Six years ago, Sweden included the personal pronoun “hen” – created by the transgender community in the early 2000s to designate people who have no defined sex or when information about an individual’s sex is irrelevant – in the official language. In the United States, one of the most important dictionaries of the English language, the Merriam-Webster, added to its list of pronouns the neutral terms “they” and “them”, used in place of “he” and “she”, to refer to to non-binary people.

On Brazilian soil, the inclusion of neutral language in the official spelling still faces resistance in the political field. Bills trying to prohibit the use of neutral terms in schools, universities and public bodies in general were filed in the Chamber of Deputies and Legislative Assemblies of several states – including São Paulo – in the last year. One of them, approved in Rondônia in September, was suspended on Wednesday, 17, after an injunction by minister Edson Fachin, who pointed out the risk that the rule could silence the free expression of teachers and students.