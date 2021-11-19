From ally to rival: remember Valentina’s trajectory in ‘A Fazenda 13’ – Photos

It was not this time! With 15.38% of the votes, Valentina Francavilla is the ninth eliminated from The Farm 13. The actress left the reality show Record TV last Thursday (18th) after losing the public’s preference to Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes. During her passage through the headquarters, the person won over everyone with her welcoming way, but she played bullshit with her own allies in the game. Check out Valentina’s trajectory Play/PlayPlus

Friend Whenever a pawn needed it, there was Valentina to offer a friendly shoulder. Warm and affectionate, the person was marked by hugs and advice. This helped the actress to create strong bonds of friendship within the headquarters

love to animals Valentina's relationship with the animals went beyond daily care. Whenever she could, she stopped by to pet her new friends, even talking and unburden with them. They will probably miss the girl a lot.

New look The Farm 13 left a very visible mark on Valentina: the pink locks! ÇWith the help of Dynho Alves, the actress abandoned the black hair and assumed the colored hair

Conflict During the formation of the second Roça, Valentina voted for MC Gui. The funkeiro did not expect the vote and was especially upset by the justification given by the girl. The matter yielded a debate during the vote and still continued at headquarters

Soap dish? Probably the word that Valentina heard the most during her time on the reality show was soap. Even Adriane Galisteu gave an earful on the pawn for not positioning itself. The actress vented and made it clear that she was upset listening to it from everyone

broken friendship Not even the relationship between Tiago and Valentina before the confinement was immune to the influence of the game. The two had a friction after the peoa asked him to save her in Resta One. In another moment, James set limits on their relationship

Kill Bill



Valentina confronted the pawns who had voted for Aline Mineiro for her friendship with Rico Melquiades. By generalizing, he raised the ire of several pedestrians, such as Tati Quebra Barraco. However, it was with Bil Araújo that she had a more heated argument

Bay She was one of the few to be genuinely excited to sleep in the Bay. and loved the experience of sharing the corner with Colorado

Discussion



Being called a soap dish by many pedestrians, Valentina got tired. She decided to position herself more in the game and her first attitude was to confront Aline — her best friend at the time — about approaching opponents in the game. The bickering was ugly. Aline cried a lot, but Valentina held her ground

bullshit



As time goes by, Valentina began to worry about her own allies in the game. The peon also argued with Solange. The shouting shocked pedestrians and left the atmosphere in heavy thirst. The pair traded offenses difficult to forgive. That's why they preferred to stay away

More confusion!



The next one who was irritated by Valentina's teasing was Rico, who was also one of the pawn's allies in the game. It all started when the pawn immunized Mileide to the pawn vote. Valentina called him a fake, but the comedian didn't let it go and responded in kind. The pawn lamented the way their friendship came to an end

Multifaceted



To prove that the soap dish version was in the past, Valentina decided to change her hair color and abandon the pink. The blue tresses caught the attention of pedestrians with much praise. Happy with the result, the pea declared: "It's a new stage".

Best friend After discussing with all allies in the game, Valentina moved even closer to Dayane. The duo became inseparable on the reality show. Together they faced conflicts, shared secrets and reaffirmed the alliance in the game

Farm



Valentina's new personality took her down unexpected paths. With the Power of the Yellow Flame in hand, Dynho saved Dayane from the Roça and put Valentina in her place. Worried about the elimination, the girl focused on the game, even with her heart sinking for missing her little son

new alliances



After placing it on the farm, Dynho apologized to Valentina and said he was rooting for her to win the Farmer's Hat. However, this did not happen. The peon had to face the audience!