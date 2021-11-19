Funny Animal Photo Contest 2021 goes from dancing kangaroo to singing fish

A funniest contest, created in 2015 in the United Kingdom, rewarded photographers from around the world who took funny pictures of animals. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards it has become a worldwide competition seen by millions of people every year. In 2021, there were more than seven thousand registered.

The contest is free, open to wildlife photography experts and hobbyists, and celebrates how hilarious our natural world is and highlights the importance of protecting it.

The photos, which range from a surprise otter to a turtle that appears to be showing its middle finger, transcend cultures and ages to bring a smile to everyone.

The big winner, titled “Ouch”, shows a monkey screaming over a pain-filled wire. The photo was taken in 2016 by Ken Jensen, amateur photographer, in Yunan, China.

To the organizers of the competition, Jensen said that the monkeys roam freely in an area near the Xun River, and feel comfortable around humans. It is a gratifying feeling for him to know that an image is making people smile around the world and can help important causes of animal conservation.

Check out these and other photos of the award in our gallery: