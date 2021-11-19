Gaviões da Fiel organizes free caravan for Corinthians game in Libertadores final

Corinthians plays in the Libertadores Feminina final at 20:00 on Sunday, at the Gran Parque Central stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay, against Santa Fé-COL. With gates open and tickets released, Gaviões da Fiel, one of the biggest organized supporters of Timão, announced a caravan to watch the game.

The trip is free and the bus will leave at 23:59 the next Friday. It is necessary to make reservations for definitions of the means of transport and it is mandatory to present the vaccination card with the two doses and a negative PCR test – see the disclosure leaflet below.

Conmebol, it is worth remembering, informed that it made available ten thousand tickets to the Municipality of Montevideo and the Vice-Presidency of the Republic of Uruguay, which will distribute the entries. In addition, another thousand tickets were released for the Uruguayan Football Association.

This could be Timão’s second match with fans in almost two years. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, Fiel has been removed from the stadiums and can only return to the stands in women’s football at the end of October. The reunion between the fans and the Corinthians fans took place in the semifinals of Paulista, against Ferroviária, in Barueri.

To reach the Libertadores final, Corinthians played a perfect group stage, winning the three games they played. In the knockout phase, the Brabas also had a great performance and dispatched Alianza Lima-PER and Nacional-URU – the second in an 8-0 rout.

Check out the information about the caravan

Play/ Instagram

See more at: Corinthians Women, Libertadores da América and Corinthians fans.