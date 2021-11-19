Gaviões da Fiel speaks of ‘incompetence’ and again demands that Sylvinho leave Corinthians

This Friday morning, the biggest Corinthians fans, Gaviões da Fiel, once again asked for Sylvinho’s departure from the club’s technical command. The new complaint comes two days before the derby against Santos.

In a published statement, Gaviões da Fiel stated that the coach “has no competence for such a function” and said that he is “aware of the responsibility that Fiel Torcida places on us and the intention is to always defend and charge the club when necessary”. The organizers highlighted that, during this Sunday’s derby, they will support the team, but that they will continue to demand the coach’s departure – see full note below.

Sylvinho was not the only one to have his exit questioned by the fans. The organization’s note still requires the resignations of Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro Nunes from the football board.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third time that Gaviões da Fiel has expressed its opinion through a note asking for the resignation of the three mentioned above. The first took place in October, after the 1-0 defeat by Majestic. The second took place five days after the first, when Timão ended up tying 2-2 against Internacional, in Beira-Rio.

Corinthians is currently fifth in the Brazilian Championship, with 50 points. The team from Parque São Jorge will face Santos, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Timão depends only on you: if he wins, he takes fourth place in the table.

Check out the official note of the Gaviões da Fiel

It is not new that we demand the departure of the current football board of Corinthians, especially directors Roberto de Andrade and Alessandro Nunes. Recently, we demanded and will continue to demand the departure of coach Sylvinho, as we understand that Timão’s current coach is not competent for this role. In October, we again demanded the president of the club Duílio Monteiro Alves, who at that time rejected any changes in the football department.

We are aware of the responsibility that Fiel Torcida places on us and the intention is always to defend and charge the club when necessary.

So, in Sunday’s derby against San7os, we will support this group that is now part of the squad for 90 minutes, but we will continue demanding the departure of coach Sylvinho.

As we always support Corinthians, wherever it is. This weekend we have two caravans leaving, one for the final of the Copa Libertadores de Futebol Mulher and the other for the 35th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro.

Thus, we express that the 2022 planning must start with another technical committee. This one, the Faithful Twisted does not accept.

OUT EVERYONE.

GAVIÃOS OF THE FAITHFUL TWISTED

