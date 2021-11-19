General crash: users report instability in Vivo services

Users report instability in Vivo’s services this Friday (19). Credit: Freepik

Customers of the telephone operator Vivo are reporting instability in communication this Friday (19). The website DownDetector, which specializes in monitoring problems at service providers, pointed to a peak in user complaints around 10:50 am, but complaints started around 9:25 am.

According to the portal, the main complaints are related to the fixed internet, with 47% of the complaints reported. Next is mobile telephony, with 31% and, overall failure, registering 22% of complaints.

The main cities with the most complaints about the operator’s services, as the portal points out, are Vitória, Serra and Vila Velha, in Espírito Santo. There are also records of complaints in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Campinas and Curitiba. According to the DownDetector map, the Southeast, South and Center-West regions have the largest number of affected users.

WHAT THE COMPANY SAYS

Vivo informs that some customers in the Vitória region may find it difficult to use mobile telephony and data services, due to failures in transmission equipment that serve the region. The technical team is already working on site to solve the problem in the shortest possible time. Vivo advises the population to get in touch to talk about irregularities in the network through our website www.vivo.com.br, in addition to the official channels on Facebook and Twitter.