Germany registers more than 65,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

The number of new Covid-19 cases set a record in Germany, with 65,000 new cases in 24 hours, an increase that exceeds 12,000 cases compared to the previous day.

Experts believe that there is underreporting and that the actual number is up to three times higher.

In the same period, the country recorded the death of 264 people by Covid-19. Prime Minister Angela Merkel described the situation as “dramatic”.

Germany has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Western Europe. According to the Robert Koch Institute, only 67% of the population is fully immunized against the disease. About 33% were not vaccinated.

This is just one of the reasons that resulted in the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. As the vaccination campaign in Germany started at the beginning of the year, the immunity acquired for the first groups to receive the doses started to diminish.

Given this factor, the advisory committee on vaccines in Germany recommended on Thursday (18), the booster dose against the disease for all people over 18 years after six months of completion of the vaccine cycle, but the measure is still awaiting approval.

Today, the German parliament voted in favor of a new protection act, which will be considered by the federal government tomorrow. Among the rules promoted in the text is the requirement of proof of vaccination or recent recovery from the disease for all closed environments. In addition, vaccinated people will also have to test negative for environments with a high risk of contagion.

(Published by Evandro Furoni)