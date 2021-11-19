Germany to Limit Public Life of Unvaccinated to Contain Fourth Wave of Covid-19

Germany will allow access to much of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming dangerously full of Covid-19 patients to those who are vaccinated or have recovered from the disease, a document showed.

National and regional leaders gathered on Thursday (18) agreed on the measure, part of their reaction to the fourth wave of the pandemic that is sweeping through Germany and overloading hospitals in some areas.

In places where hospitalization rates exceed a certain threshold, access to public, cultural and sporting events and restaurants will be restricted to those who have been vaccinated or recovered, according to the document seen by Reuters.

Saxony, the region hardest hit by the fourth wave, is already considering measures such as closing theaters, bars and clubs and canceling concerts and football matches once again, according to the newspaper Bild.

The eastern region has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany and the highest infection rate.

Daily new infections have increased 14-fold in the last month in Saxony, a stronghold of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has many vaccination skeptics participating in anti-lockdown protests.

“This coalition is now ready to impose a hard and clear wave,” Saxony leader Michael Kretschmer told the national parliament, according to the Bild.

The announcement comes the same week Austria imposed a lockdown on the unvaccinated. Kretschmer said he doesn’t believe that targeting only this group is enough.

The latest wave of coronaviruses in Europe comes at a difficult time for Germany, as Conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel acts as interim as three other parties negotiate to form a new government in the wake of an inconclusive election.

The three parties passed a law authorizing measures to tackle the pandemic in the Bundestag, the lower house of Parliament, this Thursday morning.

The law will toughen some measures currently in force, requiring people to present proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative test in public transport and at work, in addition to wearing masks.

CDB with 300% of the CDI? XP anticipates Black Friday with differentiated profitability for new customers. Click here to invest now!

Related