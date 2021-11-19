Globo gives more power to Globoplay boss and former programming director · TV News

With a member of the Marinho family back in power at Globo, the company announced a new chair dance in the high dome. Erick Bretas, current Director of Digital Products and Services, the area responsible for managing Globoplay, will take over the management of the group’s subscription channels. Amauri Soares, former head of Programming and currently director of TV Globo, will also start playing the cards in the network of affiliates throughout Brazil.

The changes take effect in February 2022, when Paulo Daudt Marinho will assume the presidency of Globo, a position currently held by executive Jorge Nóbrega. The two signed a note, released to the press on Thursday (18), with the changes in management positions.

Bretas, who contributed to Globoplay’s growth and was a key player in Globo’s transformation into “media tech”, will have the mission to further integrate streaming with traditional pay-TV services.

In addition to the channels, previously commanded by Paulo Marinho, Bretas will be responsible for the International Business areas, Globo Filmes and VIU Hub (social media).

Amauri Soares will expand the powers he has at Globo. The executive will officially answer for a sector that he already indirectly took care of: the audience leader’s affiliates.

He was the head of Central Globo de Programação between 2013 and 2020. Last year, after the Uma Só Globo unification process, which merged the Group’s companies into one, Soares became director of Canal TV Globo. In the position, the former editor of Jornal Nacional is responsible for making the final decision on the content that will be aired on the channel’s grid.

In the statement, Globo explained the roles of each of the executives in the new organization chart. See below:

“Thus, as of February, they will report directly to Paulo Marinho and compose the board of Globo’s Result Centers, Amauri Soares, leading the board of directors of TV Globo and Affiliates, Erick Bretas, ahead of Digital Products and Channels Pagos, and Manzar Feres, Director of Integrated Business in Advertising.”

“They will be alongside Ali Kamel, Director of Journalism, Ricardo Waddington, Director of Entertainment, Renato Ribeiro, Director of Sports, Raymundo Barros, Director of Strategy and Technology, and Pedro Garcia, Director of Acquisition and Rights Governance, at the center of Globo’s Core Operations.”

“The company’s board also comprises Paulo Tonet, responsible for Institutional Relations, Claudia Falcão, Human Resources director, Manuel Falcão, ahead of Brand and Communication, and Manuel Belmar, Director of Finance, Legal and Infrastructure, which will also be responsible for articulating the company’s ESG agenda.”