Golden Bull from the Stock Exchange, in the Center of SP, is the target of protest for the 2nd consecutive day | São Paulo

The sculpture of the Golden Bull, installed in front of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), in downtown São Paulo, dawned with new protest inscriptions this Thursday (18th), for the second day in a row.

Understand why the bull is considered a symbol of the financial market

In black ink, the sculpture was marked with inscriptions such as “tax the rich”. In a statement, Movimento Juntos, author of the intervention, said that “we will continue to seek to expose the contradiction between the existence of billionaires while the people live in search of ox bones and chicken carcasses.”

On Wednesday (17) a group put up posters on the sculpture. The action took place around 6:30 am and took about 5 minutes. A stock exchange security guard tried to stop the action. Ten minutes later, a street cleaning truck passed by to clean 15 de Novembro Street, removing the posters.

Protesters published a text about the action on social media. The protest is against hunger, social inequality, unemployment and the lack of opportunity for peripheral youth.

“This week, the Stock Exchange installed the Golden Bull statue in downtown São Paulo. What for them symbolizes the strength of the financial market, for us it is a symbol of hunger, misery and the overexploitation of work. But, it’s also a reminder that we will continue to fight for a life with dignity. And that’s why today we took this symbolic action of protest,” they said.

The sculpture commissioned by B3, inspired by the Bull of Wall Street, the financial center of New York, represents “the optimism and strength of investors” in the financial market.

According to the organizers of the protest, the monument portrays the contradiction of a country that saw the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grow until September, but in an uneven expansion, which leaves out especially the lower income class (read more below)

This semester, the rise in food prices led many families to seek items such as beef fat and bones in butcher shops and even in waste dumpsters.

The main stock index of the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3, closed in a sharp drop of 1.82%, to 104,403 points, this Tuesday (16), returning a good part of the high accumulated since the beginning of the month, with Vale and Magazine Luiza shares among the biggest downward pressures.

With the result, the stock market accumulates a fall of 2.63% in the month and an increase of 6.01% in the year

Records in the midst of the crisis

In June, B3 broke records and racked up eight consecutive highs in the biggest winning streak since 2018.

The optimism of the markets accompanied an appreciation in the main stock exchanges in the world, influenced by the aid programs of the United States and Europe in the midst of the pandemic, which poured billions of dollars into the global economy.

Why is the stock market breaking records in the midst of the crisis?

The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3, however, does not reflect the country’s economic scenario, as the stock exchange has the great impetus to advance in scores in large companies.

Parallel to investor optimism, just over 10% of the population was vaccinated with the two doses at that time, bankruptcy filings grew by more than 50% in May, and there was a 0.1% drop in household consumption due to the reduction in emergency aid, rising inflation and unemployment at a record level of nearly 15 million unemployed people.