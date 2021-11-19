Government agrees to make Brazil’s Aid of R$ 400 permanent and to slice PEC from Precatório to facilitate agreement in Senate

BRASÍLIA — In a new attempt to circumvent the resistance of senators to the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, the government waves with a series of alterations to the text already approved in the Chamber.

To avoid a new vote of deputies after approval in the Senate, the proposal would be sliced. The changes would be incorporated by another PEC.

The government signals its support for the proposal to finalize the monthly amount of R$400 for Brazil Aid. Under the current design of the social program that replaces Bolsa Família, the benefit amount is R$220 per month, but a supplement will be paid to reach R$400 by December 2022 — shortly after the election, in which President Jair Bolsonaro intends run for re-election.





Investor distrust increases. In the photo, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. The 2017 Law kept the expansion of public spending limited to inflation. With seven years of public deficit, moving this anchor generates distrust in the market. Investors tend to avoid allocating resources in papers and projects in the country with a greater perception of risk

For this agreement to come off the paper, even in time to pay the benefit of R$ 400 this year, the senators would make a slice of the PEC of the precatório: everything that is foreseen in the text approved last week by the deputies would be voted by the senators until the 30th.

Alterations, such as the eventual transformation of the R$ 400 in the definitive amount of Auxílio Brasil, would be voted in a “parallel” PEC. To determine that the benefit amount is permanently increased, it will be necessary to advance in other projects that involve sources of funds, such as the reform of the Income Tax. All to try to make possible the 49 votes needed among the 81 senators.

The PEC dos Precatório changes the spending ceiling and the government’s rule for paying legal debts to open up fiscal space of R$91.2 billion in 2022. Part of these resources, around R$50 billion, would finance Auxílio Brasil.

No reset for servers

The government is discussing putting a link in the PEC so that all the space in the Budget to be opened by the proposal is allocated to Brazil Aid, social assistance programs and the inflation adjustment of mandatory expenses (Social Security, salary bonuses and unemployment insurance ).

In practice, this prevents the value obtained in the PEC from being used to readjust public servants, as President Jair Bolsonaro promised, and also for parliamentary amendments.

The readjustment was rejected this Thursday by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who said he did not see space for the measure after the approval of the PEC.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, on the other hand, said that the reduction in spending on health this year could open up the possibility of an adjustment. He made this mention when repeating his thesis in favor of a zero-based budget set annually by Congress, without stamped monies.





Linking fiscal space to social spending is a demand from senators, especially from the MDB and PSD benches, who do not want to see the PEC’s money being channeled towards these expenses.

Auxílio Brasil would be formalized as permanent

The government also accepted to transform the Auxílio Brasil into a permanent minimum income program. Until now, the government’s forecast was to pay a minimum benefit of R$400 by December 2022, shortly after the elections in which Bolsonaro intends to run for reelection.

For the solution to occur quickly, the intention is to slice the PEC. Anything that is consensual and with a text identical to that approved by the Chamber would be appreciated by the senators until the 30th.

In this part, would be the limits for the payment of court orders and also the change in the spending ceiling.

Parallel PEC to start Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400

Any changes, such as linking the budget space with the social, would be taken to another “parallel” PEC. The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), suggested the possibility of voting on these changes until December 16th.

This slicing would make the government manage to put into operation, still in December, the Auxílio Brasil of at least R$ 400 monthly, an obsession of President Jair Bolsonaro. Seeking to boost his popularity ratings, he expects an effect similar to what it had with the R4 600 emergency aid in 2020.

If the PEC takes longer, the government may not be able to readjust the new social program and, with the limitations of the election year, this could be blocked in 2022. This month, Brazil Aid began to be paid based on a small readjustment on the Bolsa Família benefit.

Commission to monitor court orders and payment to states

The political negotiation would also include support for a project, which is still in gestation, that creates new rules for the rapporteur’s amendments, a form of budget allocation that generated the so-called “secret budget”, considered unconstitutional by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In addition, the senators are negotiating, in order to approve the PEC, to create a commission for inspection of court orders.

Finally, the National Treasury must issue an ordinance guaranteeing that the precatórios of Fundef (the basic education fund that preceded the current Fundeb) will be paid by the middle of next year, at the request of the governors.

Fundef’s court orders are one of the main headaches of the federal government and were issued after decisions by the STF.

Lira wants to avoid another vote in the Chamber

The negotiations are being conducted by the rapporteur of the PEC in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), in conversations with the economic team and the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP- AL), who spoke this Thursday about the conversations.

— We had a meeting with Rodrigo Pacheco, also with the rapporteur Fernando Bezerra. Very positive. There are many suggestions, some proposals, as is normal, but I think that some adjustments can improve the PEC. (Now is) wait for the result. It should be (voted) in the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice of the Senate) next week and in the plenary on the 30th. Until then, it is necessary to work so that it is a smooth vote and that important points can be preserved – said Lira, after the meeting.

Given the difficulties in negotiations between senators, Lira also said that he hopes that the proposal does not return entirely for further analysis by the Chamber.

Group presses for full payment of court orders

A group of senators is against the backbone of the PEC, which seeks to set a limit for the payment of court orders in 2022, throwing the surplus for subsequent years.

They want full payment for these recognized expenses.

filed by the courts and without the possibility of appeal, which total nearly R$90 billion. To compensate, they suggest that precatoria related to education remain outside the spending ceiling, among other measures.

The economic team is against leaving court orders outside the spending ceiling.