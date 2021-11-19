Government awaited end of COP26 to report on deforestation in the Amazon – Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who participates in an air event in Dubai, in the Arab Emirates, once again said that the Amazon Forest is ‘wet’ and therefore ‘doesn’t catch fire’ (photo: AFP)

The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) published, this Thursday (11/18), data showing that deforestation in the Amazon in the 12-month period between August 2020 and July 2021 was the highest since 2006. According to Figures from the Inpe Satellite Monitoring Project for Deforestation in the Legal Amazon point to a total of 13,235,000 km² of trees lost in the last year.

The information, however, was known by the Brazilian government since before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021 (COP 26). The record revealed by Inpe was the largest for this period of time since 2006. According to the technical note of the institute, the Brazilian authorities were already aware of the negative result since October 27th, but the information was only released now, after the Cop 26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who participates in an air event in Dubai, in the Arab Emirates, once again said that the Amazon Forest is “wet” and therefore “doesn’t catch fire”, in conversation with businessmen and authorities in the Arab region . Bolsonaro’s statement made last Monday (11/15) had already been made by the agent last year.