Government holds auction of port terminals in Santos this Friday (19)

The federal government is going to auction two port terminals in Santos (SP), this Friday (19), in another auction promoted by the Ministry of Infrastructure. According to the ministry, the exhibition of terminals in Santos it will be the biggest port lease of the last 20 years.

Areas STS08 and STS08A are available for lease for 25 years. They are intended for the movement, storage and distribution of bulk liquids (fuels).

The event at the port of Santos is part of Super Infra, a season of auctions that began in October and runs until December, in which the federal government intends to attract around R$ 23.5 billion in private investments and generate 400,000 jobs.

In addition to the Santos port complex, an area in the Port of Imbituba (SC), which handles bulk liquid fuels or chemicals, mainly from Maceió (AL), will also be auctioned this Friday.

With the leasing of the three terminals, the expectation is that almost R$ 1 billion in private investments will be generated over the 25-year contract, with the creation of more than 16 thousand jobs in these regions.

The winner of each of the auctions will be the one with the highest award value. The auctions will take place at B3’s headquarters in São Paulo, starting at 11 am.

Port of Santos

The Port of Santos is one of the main ones in the Brazilian economy, mainly when it comes to transporting and storing cargo. Located 70 km from São Paulo, it is considered a strategic area for logistics.

The areas of the port terminals auctioned this Friday (19) are currently operated by Transpetro, a subsidiary of Petrobras.

The STS08A has approximately 297,349 square meters and has an estimated investment of R$ 678.3 million during the duration of the contract. In addition to this amount, another R$1.3 billion will be used by the winning company in operating expenses.

The second terminal to participate in the event, the STS08, is a little smaller. It has an area of ​​168,324 square meters and should receive R$ 260.6 million for infrastructure improvement.

The terminal leases, together, are expected to generate 16,168 jobs, including direct, indirect and income effects throughout the contracts, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“It will be the biggest auction in the last 20 years in the port sector, with approximately R$ 1 billion in investments, of great importance for the Port of Santos and for the entire fuel market”, said Diogo Piloni, national secretary for Ports and Waterway Transport .

auction season

On October 29 of this year, the federal government announced that it would begin an auction season until the end of 2021.

The so-called month of “superconcessions” began with the objective of holding 11 auctions: two road and nine port leases.

With the sum of all the competitions, the government hopes to collect around R$ 23.5 billion in private investments in the transport sector and generate at least 400 thousand jobs.

The season began with the re-bidding of the Presidente Dutra highway (BR 116) and its 625.8 km stretch that connects the metropolitan regions of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. CCR won the dispute and will be responsible for managing the highway for the next 30 years.

Then, the Maceió Port Complex – MAC3 in Alagoas, and the Salt Terminal of Areia Branca – Tersab, in Rio Grande do Norte, were sold on November 5, following unique proposals from Empat and Intersal.

On November 5th, the auction of the Port of Mucuripe — MUC59, in Ceará, was also scheduled, but it was postponed.

This Friday (19), in addition to the terminals in Santos and Imbituba, the ports of Itaguaí (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS) and Cabedelo (PB) were also expected to be auctioned.

However, the Ministry of Infrastructure communicated that they “were removed from the event for adjustments in the respective projects”.

A new date has not yet been set for the auctions of the ports that have been postponed.