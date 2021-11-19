Government holds biggest port auction in 20 years, but noise with Petrobras frustrates initial plan – Economy

BRASILIA – THE Ministry of Infrastructure will hold this Friday, the 19th, what has been classified as the largest port leasing auction in the last 20 years, in which a fuel terminal (STS 08A) will be disputed at the Port of Santos with an estimated investment of R$678.3 million, currently operated by Transpetro (group company Petrobras).

The initial plan, however, was bigger. The government did not receive a proposal for a second liquid terminal area (STS 08) placed in the square, also under the current administration of the Petrobras subsidiary. O Estadão/Broadcast found that, despite several companies having shown interest in the asset throughout the studies, the auction was frustrated, mainly, by the uncertainty regarding the state-owned fuel price policy, target of the political class and of President Jair Bolsonaro himself.

Speculation on this topic interfered with interest in the terminal because the location is directly affected by the oil company’s activity. The areas aim, for example, to provide fuel supply in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and serve regions with a deficit in the production of diesel, gasoline and fuel oils by means of cabotage shipments (navigation along the maritime coast). The land is currently connected to the system of pipelines that connect the Alamoa region to the Transpetro-Petrobras network.

According to industry sources, a strong reason that scared away those interested was the perception of risk about the future of the import parity price (PPI) adopted by Petrobras, which, with the successive increase in fuels, came into the crosshairs of politicians in last months. The movement is supported by Bolsonaro, who, in order to rebut criticism for the high value of gasoline, insistently places the “blame” on the policy pursued by the state-owned company.

The proximity to the elections, which tend to generate more populist actions in Brasília, made investors suspicious and afraid to assume a large volume of investment in a scenario of uncertainties – in the case of STS 08, an investment of R$ 260.6 millions.

One of the fears of the companies was that they would end up dependent on Petrobras’ product, if the state-owned company eventually abandons the PPI and practices lower prices in the country. fuel imported by the terminal, a mismatch of values ​​between this trade and that of the state-owned company would generate a bad dependence for those who, precisely, contest the oil company’s market.

With the lack of proposal for the STS 08 terminal, the area should be put back on the square for auction, but before it will undergo some adjustments in order to alleviate fears raised by investors. Meanwhile, the most likely scenario, according to sources, is that the site will continue to be operated by Transpetro until the next event, with the transition contract that currently works for the terminals.

Biggest in decades

Even with this embezzlement for Friday’s auction, the STS 08A event still carries the title of largest port lease auction in the last 20 years. There are nearly R$700 million in investments in a final area of ​​297.3 thousand square meters, with a pipeline connection to the Presidente Bernardes refinery and the Cubatão terminal, through which it is connected to the existing refineries in the State of São Paulo. One of the bets on the market is that Petrobras will end up buying the terminal.

The new 25-year contract should promote important improvements in the area. It is in it, for example, that the investment obligations for the construction of new berths are located. Another situation that must be resolved is the adequacy of the revenue that is paid to the port authority – in this case, the Port of Santos – for the use of the Alamoa region, which is quite noble within the port complex. Last year, Transpetro paid a little less than R$ 30 million in revenue for the two areas. With the new contract, just for the 08A, the current average revenue exceeds R$ 100 million.

In addition to the terminal in Santos, the leasing of the Imbituba Port Complex, Santa Catarina, (IMB05), which handles bulk liquid fuels or chemicals, coming mainly from Maceió (AL), to supply companies in the South Region, is going to be auctioned this Friday.