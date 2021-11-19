Government reduces import tax for electricity generation equipment – 11/18/2021 – Market

The federal government decided to reduce import tax rates on products related to energy production, to encourage cleaner sources and reduce the cost of producing and selling electricity in the long run, the Ministry said on Thursday (18th). of the Economy.

The measure, approved by the Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) of the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday, will be published in the Federal Official Gazette in the coming days.

Once effective, the measure will allow a reduction in the applicable import tax rate for solar panels from 12% to 6%; for certain types of lithium battery, from 18% to 9%; for DC low current converters from 14% to 7%; and for nuclear reactors, from 14% to zero.

“In line with the country’s commitments in the environmental area, the government remains committed to using all available instruments, including those for tariff management of Brazilian trade policy, to adopt initiatives aimed at reducing the cost of energy,” he said in a statement. the executive secretary of Camex, Ana Paula Repezza.

According to her, the actions will benefit the various sectors of the economy and final consumers by promoting the production and sale of energy through clean energy sources.