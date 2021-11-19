Graffiti, memes, protests against hunger and even barbecue for homeless people: see the hardships of the B3 golden bull in SP

SAO PAULO —The statue of a one-ton golden bull, installed since Tuesday in front of the B3 in downtown São Paulo, has yet to complete 24 hours without being the target of protests.

Since it was inaugurated, the figure has been the target of protests against hunger, graffiti and even a barbecue for homeless people organized by social movements.

Leader of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) and pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) said on Thursday that he intends to go to court to take the sculpture off the street.





One day after the inauguration of the statue, protesters from SP Invisível held a barbecue for homeless people in front of the sculpture. On Wednesday (17), a group of protesters put up posters on the sculpture with the word "hunger". Golden statue of a bull, installed last Tuesday (16) in front of the B3 building in São Paulo, dawned with graffiti on this Thursday (18). It is the second day in a row that the golden bull installed in front of the headquarters of B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, has been the target of some kind of intervention by social movements. The action was authored by the collective "Juntos", which painted the bull with the words "Taxar os Ricos". Movement contests the "existence of billionaires while the people live in search of beef bones and chicken carcasses", drawing attention to social inequality. Statue was inaugurated on Tuesday (16), in downtown São Paulo. The Golden Bull, according to the Brazilian Stock Exchange, is a "homage to the strength and courage of the Brazilian". Replica of the Bull of Wall Street, located in the financial district of New York, was installed in the central area of ​​the capital of São Paulo. Because it is golden, the Brazilian version was named the Golden Bull, while the original is bronze. Golden statue of a bull weighs a ton, is five meters long and three meters high. Sculpture was funded by B3 in partnership with economist and financial educator Pablo Spyer. Value was not disclosed.

On the internet, many memes and nicknames appeared such as “Crazy Vaca do Anhangabaú”, in reference to the valley that cuts through the center of the city, Borba Gado (alluding to another controversial statue in São Paulo, that of the pioneer Borba Gato) and “Touro da Cracolândia”, which recalls the proximity of the Stock Exchange building to one of the most degraded regions of São Paulo, where drug users are concentrated.

But, despite the criticism and many jokes on social networks, there were also those who defended the monument and pointed out in the protests a contempt for the potential for generating value in the business on the Stock Exchange.

Second day of the B3 Bull, second time vandalized. What was supposed to be a symbol of strength and resilience is turning into a symbol of our ideological poverty and disregard for wealth creation. pic.twitter.com/EapxWzIncJ — Felipe Camozzato (@felipecamozzato) November 18, 2021

Similarity to New York bull

Five meters long and three meters high, the sculpture was conceived by economist, financial educator and digital influencer Pablo Spyer and financed in partnership with B3.

Although Spyer denies that his inspiration was the statue known as the “Bull of Wall Street”, a bronze reproduction of the animal in attack position situated in front of the New York Stock Exchange, the comparison is unavoidable and has been made by many people who visit the bull or comment on it on the internet.

B3 informed that choosing the figure of the bull is a way of associating the animal with the resilience of the investor and the Brazilian.

In the recurring metaphor in the financial market, the bull represents the rising stocks because of its attacking position. It is in contrast to the image of the bear, which attacks from the top down, and is often associated by investors with the bear market.

Monument built in times of lean cows

The inauguration of the statue amid the country’s economic difficulties, fueled by fiscal uncertainties produced by the government, coincided with the week in which the main stock exchange index reached its lowest level in points of the year.

Social movements see the work as an insult at a time of crisis and increasing inequality.

— They say the bull symbolizes progress and an improving economy. The truth is that the number of people on the street, unemployed, has increased – said Vinicius Lima, co-founder of SP Invisível, which bought meat and distributed barbecue in the center the day before yesterday.

Another group that rose up against the bull was Juntos, a collective of left-wing movements and student leaders. Yesterday, they spray-painted “tack the rich” on the side of the sculpture.

“It is part of the campaign that seeks to say that ‘neither hunger nor billionaires should exist,'” the movement said in a statement. The day before yesterday, the group Juventude Fogo no Pavio had placed stickers on the statue with the word “hunger” in capital letters.

Arguing that there was undue use of public space, Boulos told the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” that he intends to ask the court to force the city hall to remove the statue.

(*With G1)