Greece: 24 activists face 25 years in prison for saving migrants | World

The trial of 24 humanitarian workers who participated in migrant rescue operations between 2016 and 2018 starts this Thursday (18th) in Lesbos, in eastern Greece. The accused could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison, the maximum penalty provided for by Greek justice.

Espionage, disclosure of state secrets, trafficking in human beings, membership of a criminal group and money laundering: this is the summary of a long list of accusations facing the 24 humanitarian activists, of different nationalities, tried from this Thursday onwards. fair on the island of Lesbos.

All were members of the NGO International Emergency Response Center (ERCI), which carried out migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea until 2018.

Recognized by Greece as a Non-Governmental Organization, Erci had all its activities suspended in September 2018, after being identified as a criminal institution. Among the accused, two have already served three months of preventive detention three years ago.

One of the most outrageous cases is that of Syrian refugee Sarah Mardini. She and her sister, both professional swimmers, rescued around twenty migrants from a drifting vessel in 2015. Sarah spent more than 100 days in prison, before being released in December 2018 on bail.

For the human rights NGO Amnesty International, the accusations against the activists are “grotesque”. In a statement, the organization said the trial “shows how far the Greek authorities are willing to go to discourage people from providing support to refugees and migrants.” According to Human Rights Watch, the process clearly has “political motivations”.

Amnesty International also emphasizes that the charges against the 24 aid workers do not represent isolated cases.

Across Europe, there are numerous cases of activists prosecuted for having helped migrants “men and women fleeing conflict, torture or extreme situations in their countries of origin, having no choice but to undertake extremely dangerous journeys in search of safety”, says the NGO in a statement.

Furthermore, according to Amnesty International, criminalizing human rights defenders will not convince migrants to stop crossing the Mediterranean Sea and could result in more deaths. “Solidarity cannot be a crime”, stresses the NGO.