Grêmio squad: Borja, Villasanti and Chapecó train, but Mancini still doesn’t define team | Guild

Grêmio did the penultimate training session before the duel against Chapecoense, scheduled for Saturday. The activity this Thursday afternoon was attended by Borja, Villasanti and Gabriel Chapecó in the works. But coach Vagner Mancini has not yet referred the squad to the game.

The Colombian was a novelty and reappeared already participating in part of the field work. Villasanti and Gabriel Chapecó had already gone to CT Luiz Carvalho this Wednesday, but the defensive midfielder had not gone to the field, which happened today.

The Grêmio coach, however, did not have all the players on the pitch. Because of this, the possible lineup for Saturday has not yet been fully worked out. The trio should be back on the team.

Part of the athletes who played on Tuesday participated in the first activity, but later did a complement or regenerative training in the locker room. Mancini performed an exercise where 10 players attacked against six, seven and eight athletes to work on the defensive organization.

A possible lineup has Gabriel Chapecó (Brenno); Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos (Villasanti), Lucas Silva, Jhonata Robert (Villasanti), Campaz and Ferreira; Borja.